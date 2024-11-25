[CAGR of 7.2%] Performance Elastomer Market Size: Global Industry Forecast to 2031

Performance Elastomer Markets Trends

The global performance elastomer market is projected to reach $31.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global performance elastomer industry generated $15.8 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $31.6 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Performance Elastomer Market by Type (Nitrile based Elastomers, Silicone Elastomers, Fluoroelastomers, Others), by End Use Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Healthcare, Industrial Machinery, Building and Construction, Electrical and Electronics, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031".Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/32079 Leading Market Players: -DuPont de Nemours, Inc.Wacker Chemie AGExxon Mobil CorporationMitsui Chemical IncBASF SEZeon Chemicals L.P.Solvay S.A.Dow3M CompanyDaikin Industries Ltd.Prime determinants of growthThe superior qualities and excellent properties of performance elastomers over ordinary elastomers, application in the transportation and automotive industries, and the rising disposable income and purchasing power of consumers drive the growth of the global performance elastomer market. However, the fact that performance elastomer is incapable of biodegradation and causes harm to the environment restrict the market growth. On the other hand, rising awareness regarding the use of performance elastomer and tight government rules and regulations related to the use of rubber present new opportunities in the coming years.Have Any Query? Ask Our Expert : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/32079 Key findings of the studyOn the basis of type, the fluoroelastomers segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.Depending on the end-use industry, the automotive and transportation segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7%, in terms of revenue, during the forecast period.Region-wise, Asia-Pacific garnered highest share in 2021 in terms of revenue.The silicone elastomers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on type, the silicone elastomers segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global performance elastomer market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to its usage for electrical insulation as wire and cable coverings, sheet, tape, extruded sleeving and moldings. However, the fluoroelastomers segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031. In the automotive industry, elastomers are replaced with fluoroelastomers due to their low resistance. In the aircraft industry, fluoroelastomers are utilized extensively for insulation and a variety of other purposes.Access Full Summary Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/performance-elastomer-market-A31629 The Automotive and Transportation segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodBased on category, the automotive and transportation segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than one-fourth of the global performance elastomer market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. In addition, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031. There is an increasing demand for performance elastomers for the production of automotive interior components, such as airbags, as a result of recent constraints imposed on automotive manufacturers that made airbags necessary for all cars globally.Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the global performance elastomer industry, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. In addition, the same region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031. Increasing automobile manufacturing, particularly electric vehicles in India, China, Thailand, and Indonesia is predicted to drive performance elastomers market growth in Asia-Pacific. In addition, increased urbanization and rapid industrialization in these countries to support their expanding populations are influencing the building and manufacturing industries. This contributes to the development of the global performance elastomers market.Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/performance-elastomer-market/purchase-options Related Reports:Polyvinyl Butrayl (PVB) Films for Automobile Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyvinyl-butrayl-PVB-films-for-automobile-market Agricultural Films Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/agricultural-films-market Biaxially oriented poly amide laminating films market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/biaxially-oriented-polyamide-laminating-films-market About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 