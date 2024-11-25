To Her Excellency Madame Željka Cvijanović, Chairwoman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina

Esteemed Madame Chairwoman,

On behalf of myself and the people of Azerbaijan, I sincerely congratulate you and, through you, your entire nation on the occasion of the national day of Bosnia and Herzegovina and extend my best wishes.

The level of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina is gratifying.

I fondly recall my meeting with you during COP29 held in Baku.

I believe that we will successfully continue our joint efforts to further strengthen interstate relations and expand our cooperation.

On this festive day, I wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your endeavors, and the friendly people of Bosnia and Herzegovina everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 22 November 2024