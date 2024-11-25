Automotive Bumper Market Size, Huge Demand, Current and Future Trends and Forecast by 2032

Automotive Bumper Market

By vehicle type, the passenger segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the automotive bumper market in the near future.

Increase in sales of automobiles globally, rise in customer demand for advanced safety features, and strengthening safety regulations drive the growth of the global automotive bumpers market. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global 𝐀𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 has experienced significant growth and transformation, driven by a combination of increase in sales of automobiles globally, an increase in customer demand for advanced safety features, and strengthening safety regulations. Also, technological advancement, the use of composite materials, and the growing trend towards lightweight components are likely to shape the industry's future, enhancing safety and efficiency. The global automotive bumper market size was valued at $18.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $28 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2023 to 2032. Automotive bumpers are structures used in automobiles to reduce the impact on the vehicle during collision. However, automotive bumpers cannot reduce the effect of impact at higher speeds but they can lessen the injury caused to the pedestrians struck by the vehicles. The automotive bumpers are also used to safeguard hood, fuel system, exhaust, and cooling system and other critical components in a vehicle.Based on vehicle type, the passenger vehicle segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Passenger vehicle segment is also projected to witness the strongest growth rate of CAGR 4.4% during the forecast period owing to increasing disposable income among consumers in the developing economy and growing inclination towards personally owned vehicles. Furthermore, rapid urbanization across the globe with a growing population in cities has resulted in consumers spending more on owning a passenger vehicle for daily commute. Moreover, with the growth in electric and hybrid vehicle e-technology, the demand for the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to continue to grow in the coming years. Based on material type, the plastic segment held the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to plastic bumpers being easy to manufacture, repair, and install in various vehicle models, making them a popular choice among automobile manufacturers. In addition, due to the growing trend towards reducing overall vehicle weight is also driving the demand for plastic bumpers. However, the fiber segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.4%, owing to an increase in use of fiber bumpers in high end and luxury vehicles. Manufacturers are using different materials such as carbon fiber and glass fiber to manufacture durable automotive bumpers. With the growth in the luxury vehicle segment, the demand for fiber bumpers is anticipated to witness a strong growth rate.The global automotive bumper industry has seen significant growth due to an increase in sales of automobiles globally, an increase in customer demand for advanced safety features, and the strengthening of safety regulations. However, fluctuation in the price of raw materials and the increasing trend towards EVs are anticipated to hinder the market growth rate during the review period. Furthermore, technological advancement and the use of composite materials and growing trend towards lightweight components. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐞 NTF GROUP HOLDING, Plastic Omnium, SMP Deutschland GmbH, KIRCHHOFF Group, montaplast gmbh, FORVIA Faurecia, WARN International Ltd, Flex-N-Gate Corporation, TOYOTA BOSHOKU CORPORATION. The global automotive bumper market share is analyzed on the basis of type, material, and vehicle type. On the basis of type, the market is segmented into standard bumper, deep drop bumper, roll plan bumper, step bumper, and tube bumper. Based on material, the market is segregated into steel, aluminum, fiber and plastic. By vehicle type, the market is segmented into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. Region wise, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. .Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022 and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Similarly, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the strongest growth rate of CAGR 5.0% during the forecast period, owing to the higher adoption rates of smart mobility solutions, such as EV and hybrid vehicles in the region, due to an increase in disposable income and growing urbanization. The growing government regulations towards decreasing vehicle emissions, increasing fuel prices, and the trend toward adopting non-fossil fuel-based vehicles are creating more demand for automobiles. The growing vehicle sales in developing countries such as India, China, and Indonesia are creating lucrative opportunities for the automotive bumpers market in this region. Moreover, various technological advancements related to the automotive sector because of government initiatives and rising investment in R&D further propel passenger vehicle sales in the region. Automotive bumpers play a crucial role in minimizing the impact of collisions as they absorb the energy impact during crashes; automotive bumpers are an essential component for the safety of automobiles and their occupants. Similarly, in recent years, there has been an increasing focus on utilizing composite material to manufacture automotive bumpers because composite materials are lightweight and durable. These materials are created by combining two or more substances that have distinct chemical and physical properties to create an entirely novel material with distinctive characteristics. Utilizing composite material also allows manufacturers to improve the fit and finish of the vehicle and provide more styling options as compared to traditional automotive bumpers. Thus, the increased technological advancement and use of composite materials are anticipated to help in the growth of the automotive bumper market.

