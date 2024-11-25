Dr Ntombi Nala

Women and children are the heartbeat of our homes and communities, and any harm that befalls them shatters the very core of society. It is therefore our collective responsibility to protect them and ensure that they are not harmed in anyway.

We are reminded once again to take an active stand against any form of violence, harassment or abuse against women and children as we commemorate 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children from 25 November to 10 December 2024.

This global initiative, which raises public awareness of Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (GBVF), aligns with our National Development Plan’s (NDP) vision of creating a South Africa free from violence against women and girls by 2030.

South Africa will this year participate in the initiative for the 26th time and the 2024 campaign will focus on advancing collective action to end violence against women and children. This campaign is a call to action for everyone to play their part in ending the societal crisis of GBVF and creating safer environments where women and children are free and enabled to flourish.

During this period and beyond, government will intensify its efforts to ending all forms of violence against women and children as well as its implementation of the National Strategic Plan (NSP) to fight GBVF. The NSP advocates for a multi-sectoral and society-wide approach involving government, research institutions, private sector, business, civil society and community members, taking a united stance in combatting GBVF.

Since its inception in 2020, the NSP has enhanced protection for GBVF survivors through several reforms including the introduction of legislation, the latest being the enactment of the Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill in May 2024 which builds upon the enactment of recent legislation relating to GBVF.

Furthermore, investment through the NSP has resulted in an increase of trained police officials to deal with GBVF matters, an increase in evidence kits and GBVF desks at police stations across the country. These cumulative efforts form part of government’s holistic approach to combat gender-based violence and femicide and have yielded a significant improvement in conviction rates of GBVF cases.

Government’s efforts towards creating safer spaces for women and children are also evident through the expansion of Thuthuzela and Khuseleka Care Centres. These centres provide a place of refuge for those who have endured GBVF and serve as an access point for support and counselling.

Government understands that GBVF survivors often require financial independence to break free from abusive relationships and potentially threatening environments. In recognition of this, economic opportunities are being expanded for women to gain their economic emancipation.

Despite the many efforts of government and our social partners to end GBVF, there are still disturbingly high levels of violence against women and children, often at the hands of men they once trusted with their lives. It requires us to address the root cause of these heinous crimes by invoking behavioural change through dialogues that address toxic masculinity, patriarchy and stereotypes that seem to normalise violence.

Government will facilitate these discussions with local leaders, influential personalities, religious formations and civil society groups with the aim of assisting men to unlearn harmful behaviours, while also promoting positive masculinity and reform mindsets.

These and other initiatives are aimed at encouraging men to tackle GBVF head-on. Throughout society we need men to become part of the solution and in doing so they will become the role models that other young men can aspire to be. One way men can show their support to the fight against this scourge is by signing the pledge to end violence against women and children (https://www.stateofthenation.gov.za/endGBVF/take-the-pledge).

Together we can combat GBVF by breaking the silence and reporting any cases of GBVF to a social worker, the nearest police station, or the 24-hour Gender-Based Violence Command Centre hotline (0800 428 428). A GBVF-free South Africa is possible if every citizen takes an active stand to break the inter-generational cycle of violence together.