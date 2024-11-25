Driving School Global Market Report 2024: Notable Expansion and Technological Innovations Reshaping Market Trends

Driving School Global Market Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—for a limited time only!

The driving school market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $119.98 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Early Year-End Sale! Get up to 30% off detailed market research reports—limited time only!

Is the Driving School Market Experiencing Significant Growth?

The driving school market has seen noticeable growth in recent years, expected to surge from $94.32 billion in 2023 to $98.71 billion in 2024, showcasing a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 4.7%. The substantial growth during the historic period can be credited to factors such as reduced fuel consumption, a rise in the need for effective management tools, increased safe driving practices, and the growth in the number of vehicles.

Sample Link to the Detailed Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19034&type=smp

How Will the Drivers Affect the Future Growth of the Driving School Market?

The driving school market is forecasted to see significant growth in the forthcoming years, expected to reach $119.98 billion by 2028, achieving a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 5.0%. Factors contributing to market growth during the forecast period include increasing road accidents, adoption of eco-friendly and alternative modes of transportation, a rise in the young drivers’ population, and growing demand for driving education and licenses. Technological innovations, digital transition in education, online learning, integration of virtual reality, and eco-driving techniques are the major trends anticipated to shape the market landscape in the forecast period.

What are the Major Drivers for the Driving School Software Market?

A significant driver for the growth of the driving school software market is the increasing demand for driver education. Factors contributing to this rising demand include the growing need for skilled drivers, advancements in technology making online learning accessible, stricter driving regulations, a rise in road safety awareness, and the appeal of flexible learning schedules. The driving school software enhances driver education by streamlining administrative tasks, managing student progress, and optimizing scheduling and communication. For example, the Driving Standards Agency, an executive agency of the UK Department for Transport, reported that 1,689,000 car tests were conducted in the year ending March 2023, recording a 10% increase compared to the previous year. As a result, the rising demand for driver education is driving the growth of the driving school software market.

Full Report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/driving-school-global-market-report

What Alternate Modes of Driving Education are Emerging?

Key players in the driving school market are developing innovative solutions such as online platforms for driving education. These digital services offer courses, educational materials, and practice tests to individuals, helping them learn driving theory, road safety rules, and driving skills. For instance, in June 2022, the Canada-based online driving school, Kruzee, launched Canada's first online driver's education platform, aiming to transform the driving school experience. The comprehensive platform facilitates students to book lessons with vetted instructors, complete theory courses at their pace, and benefit from a ministry-approved curriculum, all prioritizing safety and transparency. Kruzee aims to address traditional driving school inefficiencies using technology, providing a more engaging, convenient, and accessible learning experience for young drivers in Canada.

How is the Driving School Market Segmented?

The driving school market is segmented by:

1 Type: Car, Motorcycle, Truck, Bus, Specialty Vehicle Driving

2 Customer Profile: Young Customers Aged 16-24, Older Customers Aged 25-64, Senior Customers Aged 65 And Above

3 Region: Urban, Suburban, Rural, Remote Areas

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Drive Shaft Global Market Report 2024

Drive By Wire Global Market Report 2024

Top Drive Systems Global Market Report 2024

About The Business Research Company

Learn More About The Business Research Company. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, the optimistic contribution of in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you can get the information you need to stay ahead in the game.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Follow us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.