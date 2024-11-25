The global on-demand logistics market is propelling, due to expansion of e-commerce industry globally, and increase in demand for fast delivery of packages.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Registering 20.8% CAGR | The Global On-demand Logistics Market Size Reach USD 80.6 Billion by 2031 . The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market. This research offers valuable able guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for sustainable growth and gaining a competitive edge in the market.The global on-demand logistics market was valued at $12.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $80.6 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 20.8% from 2022 to 2031.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐏𝐃𝐅 - 253 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬) 𝐚𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A13912 Expansion of the e-commerce industry globally and the increase in demand for fast delivery of packages drive the growth of the global on-demand logistics market. However, poor infrastructure and higher logistics costs hamper the global market growth. On the other hand, development of aerial delivery drones that function smoothly in geographically challenging areas is likely to present new growth opportunities for the global market in the coming years.The on-demand logistics market is segmented on the basis of service type, application, end user, and region. By service type, it is segmented into transportation, warehousing, and value-added services. By application, it is fragmented into retail and e-commerce, healthcare, manufacturing, documents and letters, others. By end user, it is classified into B2B, B2C, and C2C. By region, the report is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Based on service type, the transportation segment was the largest market in 2021, contributing to over three-fourths of the global on-demand logistics market share, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is owing to increasing trade related contracts and technological advancements in the transportation sector over the forecast period. On the other hand, the value-added services segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2031, as these services provide advantages for both customers and service providers. Customers have the opportunity to receive something above and beyond their basic needs whereas providers benefit from an increased rapport with clients, which could translate into more revenue. Based on end user, the B2C segment held the largest market share of nearly half of global on-demand logistics market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the fact that the exchange of services or products in B2C becomes easier, which eventually leads to the growth of the segment. Moreover, the increased online purchasing activities across the globe has also enabled companies to develop quick product delivery model, which catalyze the growth of the segment.Based on region, the market in Asia-Pacific was the largest in 2021, capturing nearly one-third of the global on-demand logistics market share, and is expected to lead the trail during the forecast period. The increase in online shopping activities and the need for product delivery within a shorter time span have made companies to offer same day on-demand delivery services to local customers, which has supplemented the growth of the market in the region. However, the market in North America is likely to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. The increase in online shopping activities and the need for product delivery within a shorter time span have made companies to offer same day on-demand delivery services to local customers, which has supplemented the growth of the market in the region. However, the market in North America is likely to manifest the fastest CAGR of 22.1% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for foreign goods in different parts of the region acts as one of the major forces which supplements the growth of the market across the region. Moreover, the rise in adoption of e-commerce among the higher spending power population, surge in investments by companies on same-day delivery of consumer goods, and integrated use of technology in express delivery operations are major factors driving the growth of the market in the region.Some leading companies profiled in the on-demand logistics market report comprises A1-Sameday Delivery Service, Inc., Amazon.com, Inc., Deutsche Post DHL Group, Dropoff, Inc, DSV A/S, FedEx, Flirty (Skydrop), Jet Delivery, Inc., Power Link Expedite Corporation, Uber Technologies, Inc., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., and XPO Logistics, Inc. 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨: Due to lockdowns and social distancing, there was no access to physical marketplace, causing people to purchase goods or products online. This led to the growth of the e-commerce sector and the on-demand logistics market.● While the business to business (B2B) logistics industry came to a halt, business to customer (B2C) emerged during the pandemic, due to the growth of the online retail and e-commerce industry.● The growth of the e-commerce sector is expected to continue in the post pandemic period. Moreover, with the revival in trade, the on-demand logistics market is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period. Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland Oregon. An e-access library is accessible from any device anywhere and at any time for entrepreneur's stakeholder's researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60000 niche markets with data comprising of 600000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients' requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

