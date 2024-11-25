SA\' s largest Multicultural Festival comes alive this weekend

Release date: 23/11/24

South Australia’s largest multicultural festival is returning this weekend as part of the Malinauskas government’s election commitment to make the South Australian Multicultural Festival an annual event.

The Multicultural Festival is a free event and open to everyone.

South Australia’s flagship event which showcases South Australia’s cultural diversity, will take place on Sunday 24 November from 12pm – 6pm and will be the biggest yet, expanding from Tarntanyangga/Victoria Square across Reconciliation Plaza.

The festival will include a vibrant display of multicultural music and dance performances, interactive demonstrations, unique intercultural activities, and an exciting variety of stalls exhibiting cultural crafts, international art, and culinary delights.

More than 80 community groups will be involved on the day, sharing nearly 60 cultures and highlighting the incredible heritage from across the world that is such a valuable part of the South Australian community.

This year more than 10,000 attendees are expected to come and try more than 150 dishes of amazing food from all over the world, listen to traditional music, view cultural performances and join in on fun activities for people of all ages, together, in the heart of Adelaide.

For the full program and to keep up to date with event details visit Multicultural Festival | Department of the Premier and Cabinet (dpc.sa.gov.au) and follow Multicultural SA on Facebook.

Quotes

Attributable to Multicultural Affairs Minister Zoe Bettison

The Multicultural Festival is the largest of its kind and provides an opportunity for us to strengthen intercultural understanding and to recognise cultural diversity as a positive influence in the community.

Last year’s Multicultural Festival was a tremendous success, and I can’t wait to see this year’s bigger and better festival draw even more South Australians into the heart of the city to taste, experience and celebrate the incredible diversity that will be on offer.

Home to people from more than 200 culturally, linguistically and religiously diverse backgrounds, South Australia has greatly benefitted from generations of migrants who have contributed to our culture and society, sharing their skills, experiences, traditions, and cuisine.

The Multicultural Festival is a wonderful celebration of all the positive impacts that flow from our shared experience, and a fantastic opportunity to build even stronger connections and deepen cultural awareness.

As a multicultural community, celebrating the many vibrant established, new, and emerging cultures we have across our state is the best way to embrace diversity and encourage connections among different cultures and nationalities.

I encourage all South Australians to come along to the Multicultural Festival this weekend and join us to celebrate multiculturalism and harmony through dance, music, activities, arts, crafts, and food.