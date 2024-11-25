Vietnam Beer Market to Reach US$ 14.15 Billion by 2032, Growing at a Robust CAGR of 7.27% | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐛𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭, valued at 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟕,𝟓𝟐𝟔.𝟑 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑, is projected to experience significant growth, surpassing a market valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟒,𝟏𝟓𝟒.𝟐 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. With a robust compound annual growth rate (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟐𝟕% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐, the beer industry in Vietnam is set to witness remarkable expansion driven by evolving consumer preferences, increasing disposable incomes, and a growing demand for premium products.
Vietnam, with its vibrant beer culture, has seen an upsurge in beer consumption, particularly among the younger population who are seeking diverse beer flavors and premium brands. The expansion of the retail sector, increased penetration of international beer brands, and a rise in social drinking occasions further support the market's growth trajectory.
The beer market in Vietnam is characterized by a growing preference for craft beer, innovation in packaging, and the rising popularity of low-alcohol beers. Additionally, government initiatives promoting the food and beverage sector, coupled with a favorable economic environment, are expected to foster further growth in the coming years.
The report highlights key factors fueling market growth, including the rise in tourism, increased domestic beer production, and the popularity of beer in social gatherings. With a large consumer base, expanding distribution networks, and an appetite for diverse beer options, Vietnam’s beer market offers significant opportunities for both local and international players.
𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐕𝐢𝐞𝐭𝐧𝐚𝐦 𝐁𝐞𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
• AB Inbev
• Carlsberg Vietnam
• Hanoi Beer Alcohol and Beverage Corporation
• Heineken Vietnam
• Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corporation (Sabeco)
• Sapporo Breweries
• Halong Beer and Beverage
• Other Prominent Players
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰:
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Lager
• Ale
• Stout
• Wheat
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐚𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Bottle
• Can
• PET
𝐁𝐲 𝐁𝐫𝐞𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Macro Brewery
• Micro Brewery
• Craft Brewery
𝐁𝐲 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐛𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐥
• Online
• Offline
