Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile attends Launch of 16 Days of Activism for no Violence Against Women and Children campaign, 15 Nov
Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will, on Monday 25 November 2024, attend the National Launch of 16 Days of Activism for no Violence Against Women and Children campaign which will take place at the Rustenburg Local Municipality, in the North West Province.
This year's activation will be held under the theme “30 Years of advancing collective action to end violence against women and children’’, with the sub-theme for the campaign being “Harnessing technology and innovation to combat Gender-Based Violence and accelerate a gender inclusive digital economy”.
Achieving meaningful change requires a cultural shift that challenges ingrained attitude and stereotypes about gender equality across all spheres of society, while denouncing societal norms that perpetuate Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.
The Deputy President will be joined by the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga, supported by the Department of Social Development, the North West Provincial Government, the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders and multilateral bodies.
Media programme:
Date: Monday, 25 November 2024
Part 1: Visit to a GBV Shelter
Time: 08h00
Venue: Rustenburg GBV Shelter
Part 2: GBV Walk
Time:09h00
Venue: The starting point is the Taxi precinct, Heystek street to “midpointe” Rustenburg Public Library
Part 3: Formal Programme
Time: 11h00
Venue: Rustenburg Civic Centre
For more information and accreditation, please contact Mr William Baloyi from the GCIS on 083 390 7147.
Media enquiries:
Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President
Cell: 066 195 8840
