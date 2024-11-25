Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile attends Launch of 16 Days of Activism for no Violence Against Women and Children campaign, 15 Nov

Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will, on Monday 25 November 2024, attend the National Launch of 16 Days of Activism for no Violence Against Women and Children campaign which will take place at the Rustenburg Local Municipality, in the North West Province.

This year's activation will be held under the theme “30 Years of advancing collective action to end violence against women and children’’, with the sub-theme for the campaign being “Harnessing technology and innovation to combat Gender-Based Violence and accelerate a gender inclusive digital economy”.

Achieving meaningful change requires a cultural shift that challenges ingrained attitude and stereotypes about gender equality across all spheres of society, while denouncing societal norms that perpetuate Gender-Based Violence and Femicide.

The Deputy President will be joined by the Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Ms Sindisiwe Chikunga, supported by the Department of Social Development, the North West Provincial Government, the National House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders and multilateral bodies.

Media programme:

Date: Monday, 25 November 2024

Part 1: Visit to a GBV Shelter

Time: 08h00

Venue: Rustenburg GBV Shelter

Part 2: GBV Walk

Time:09h00

Venue: The starting point is the Taxi precinct, Heystek street to “midpointe” Rustenburg Public Library

Part 3: Formal Programme

Time: 11h00

Venue: Rustenburg Civic Centre

For more information and accreditation, please contact Mr William Baloyi from the GCIS on 083 390 7147.

Media enquiries:

Mr Keith Khoza, Acting Spokesperson to the Deputy President

Cell: 066 195 8840

