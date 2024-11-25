Metabolomics Market Worth 6.66 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 12.2% CAGR

PORTLAND, MS, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global metabolomics market was estimated at $2.03 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.66 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030.For Right Perspective, Sample PDF at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/525 The fact that metabolomics has the ability to detect a large number of metabolites from fluid or tissue sample in a single step and it can also yield great amounts leads to a steep rise in demand for metabolomics, thereby driving the growth of the market. On the other hand, high cost of metabolomics instruments and scarcity of professionals restrain the growth to some extent. However, technological advancements in analytical techniques and upsurge in R&D expenditure are expected to create an array of opportunities in the industry.The metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services segment to maintain the lion's share-On the basis of product & services, the metabolomics bioinformatics tools and services segment accounted for the highest market share in 2020, generating nearly three-fourths of the global metabolomics market. The same segment is also anticipated to cite the fastest CAGR of 12.7% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to surge in amount of data generated in metabolomics processes which needs proper management through the use of bioinformatics tools.Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Industry Expert: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/525 The biomarker discovery segment to lead the trail-On the basis of application, the biomarker discovery segment generated the highest share in 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global metabolomics market, due to surge in prevalence of cancer. The personalized medicine segment, however, is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 15.6% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in awareness related to the use of personalized medicine and extensive use of metabolomics in it drive the growth of the segment.North America to dominate by 2030-On the basis of region, North America contributed to the major market share in terms of revenue 2020, holding more than two-fifths of the global metabolomics market, owing to surge in research activities which involve the use of metabolomics. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is projected to cite the fastest CAGR of 13.9% from 2021 to 2030. This is due to rise in awareness related to use of metabolomics.Prominent market players:Bio-Rad Laboratories INC.Agilent Technologies INC.Bruker corporationDanaher CorporationHuman Metabolome Technologies INC.LECO CorporationMetabolon INC.BiocratesLife Science AGWater CorporationShimadzu CorporationAbout Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

