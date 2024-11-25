PHILIPPINES, November 25 - Press Release

November 25, 2024 SENATOR IMEE CALLS FOR GREATER TRANSPARENCY IN BUDGET DELIBERATIONS "It is critical that we adopt a collaborative and transparent approach in crafting the General Appropriations Bill. This isn't just about numbers, it's about shaping the future of our country. All stakeholders must have the opportunity to weigh in on significant amendments to ensure we address the real needs of the Filipino people," Senator Imee R. Marcos emphasized as she called for a more inclusive and open process in the upcoming Bicameral Conference Committee (Bicam) deliberations on the 2025 General Appropriations Bill (GAB), scheduled for November 28-30. In a letter addressed to Senate President Francis "Chiz" Escudero coursed through the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Grace Poe, Marcos outlined her proposals to ensure collaboration and transparency in finalizing the national budget. She underscored the need to include all Vice-Chairpersons of the Sub-Committee on Finance as official members of the Bicam, enabling them to actively participate in discussions regarding proposed budget amendments. The senator pointed out that any major changes to the GAB should be openly discussed among Bicam members. She also recommended pre-Bicam coordination with counterparts from the House of Representatives to align priorities and address potential disagreements before formal deliberations. Senator Marcos reaffirmed her commitment to fiscal responsibility and urged her colleagues to prioritize openness and dialogue in the upcoming deliberations. "It's about time to change the bicam process. There should be transparency for the P6.532 trillion budget for 2025, and we must avoid at all costs, last minute insertions, and unpleasant surprises in our nation's budget."

