ESTÉE LAUDER ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. on Behalf of Estée Lauder Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc. (“Estée Lauder” or the “Company”) (NYSE:EL) on behalf of Estée Lauder stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Estée Lauder has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On October 31, 2024, Estée Lauder issued a press release announcing its fiscal 2025 first quarter results. Among other items, Estée Lauder reported revenue of $3.36 billion, missing consensus estimates and representing a decline of 4.5% from the same period in the prior year. Estée Lauder attributed the results to "worsened consumer sentiment in China" and "lower replenishment orders in Asia travel retail," among other factors. The Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.35 per share, a reduction of its previous quarterly dividend of $0.66 per share. On this news, Estée Lauder's stock price fell $18.21 per share, or 20.89%, to close at $68.94 per share on October 31, 2024.

