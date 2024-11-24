MPD Investigating a Fatal Southeast Shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting, now ruled a homicide, in Southeast D.C.
On Wednesday, November 20th, 2024, at approximately 7:26pm, officers from the Sixth District responded to the 5500 block of B Street, Southeast, for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival officers discovered an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds who was unconscious and not breathing. The victim was transported to a local hospital where on Friday, November 22, 2024, he succumbed to his injuries.
The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Christopher Robinson of Southeast.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 24180745
###
