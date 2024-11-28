Ethiopia: EFDA and MVC Launch Blockchain-Powered Track and Trace Platform to Strengthen Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

Meeting between EFDA and MVC

Ethiopia Food and Drug Authority and MVC Launch Blockchain-Powered Track and Trace Platform to Strengthen Pharmaceutical Supply Chain

YAMOUSSOUKRO, SENEGAL, November 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Ethiopia Food and Drug Authority (EFDA) and Medical Value Chain ( MVC ) are pleased to announce a transformative partnership to implement a cutting-edge blockchain-enabled pharmaceutical track-and-trace system across Ethiopia. This initiative marks a significant leap forward in combating counterfeit medicines and ensuring the safety, authenticity, and reliability of the pharmaceutical supply chain throughout the country.As part of the agreement, MVC—a global innovator in blockchain-based supply chain tracking technology—will work closely with EFDA to establish a secure, end-to-end digital platform for monitoring pharmaceuticals. The track-and-trace solution, powered by MVC's unique, patent-pending dual blockchain technology, will monitor medicines at every stage of the supply chain, from production to patient, ensuring that only genuine, safe products reach Ethiopian citizens. This technology, also utilized in MVC’s SmartPass system, provides a robust layer of verification and transparency unmatched by other solutions.Key Benefits of the EFDA and MVC Track-and-Trace System:Enhanced Public Safety: By preventing counterfeit medicines from infiltrating the market, this system will protect Ethiopian consumers and bolster trust in the healthcare sector.Real-Time Monitoring: The platform’s real-time tracking capabilities empower regulatory authorities to closely monitor each point in the supply chain,detecting any signs of tampering or diversion instantly.Increased Transparency and Accountability: The system provides full visibility to manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies, and regulators, reinforcingsafety and quality standards across the board.Global Compliance Standards: Designed to align with GS1 and best practices in pharmaceutical regulation, this initiative will elevate Ethiopia’scompliance with international standards, positioning the nation as a regional leader in pharmaceutical safety.Heran Gerba, Director General of EFDA, commented on the new initiative: “Our collaboration with MVC demonstrates our commitment to safeguarding public health by harnessing advanced technology. This track-and-trace solution represents a proactive approach to eliminating counterfeit drugs and ensuring access to safe, authentic pharmaceuticals for all Ethiopians.”Sheikha Dheya bint Ebrahim Al Khalifa, Chairperson of MVC, remarked, “We are honored to partner with the Ethiopian Food and Drug Authority on this vital project. Leveraging our innovative dual blockchain technology, we’re confident this system will set new standards in the global fight against counterfeit pharmaceuticals.”The initial phase of this program will involve registering all imported medicines and their manufacturers in the blockchain system. As the system develops, EFDA and MVC will continue refining and enhancing the platform to address the healthcare sector’s evolving challenges and needs.This partnership represents a shared commitment to public health and integrity in the medical supply chain, ensuring that only safe and effective medicines reach Ethiopian patients.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.