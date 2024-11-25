Christmas with the King, a Holiday Tribute to Elvis, Returns to Franklin Theatre on December 7 & 8

Tickets are selling fast for the 7th annual event produced by Nashville Elvis Festival and starring Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist World Champion, Cote Deonath!

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nashville Elvis Festival is proud to present the 7th annual Christmas with the King: A Holiday Tribute to Elvis at the historic Franklin Theatre this holiday season. A Franklin tradition, this fan favorite show has 4 performances with 2 shows daily December 7 and 8 (3 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.). Tickets are on sale now at FranklinTheatre.com A holiday concert event for the whole family, Christmas with the King features costume changes, a visit by Santa Claus and some of the King's biggest hits plus Christmas classics synonymous with Elvis including “Here Comes Santa Claus,” “Winter Wonderland,” "I'll Be Home for Christmas," "Blue Christmas,” "Merry Christmas Baby” and so many more.Christmas with the King stars Graceland’s 2023 Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist World Champion Cote Deonath , backed by the Infinit-E Tribute Band — the premier Elvis tribute backing band and the official house band of Nashville Elvis Festival. All shows are hosted by Tom Brown.Details for the 9th annual Nashville Elvis Festival have also been announced. The 4-day Elvis event celebrating the music and legacy of the King of Rock & Roll will take place March 13-16, 2025 at Liberty Hall in the Factory at Franklin. Filled with non-stop performances, celebrity appearances and special guests, Nashville Elvis Festival features over 30 of the top Elvis tribute artists from all over the world. Get all the details and buy tickets now at NashvilleElvisFestival.com

