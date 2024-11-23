Crisis Counseling, Mental Health Resources for Helene Survivors

RALEIGH, N.C. - FEMA and the state recognize the immense emotional toll disasters can have on individuals and families and is providing free resources to help Helene survivors access free crisis counseling and mental health support.

In coordination with state governments, FEMA’s Crisis Counseling Program offers mental health services and training activities to help disaster survivors manage stress, cope with their experiences and connect with additional resources. These services are provided at no cost to survivors affected by the disaster and are delivered in accessible locations, including survivors’ homes, shelters, temporary living sites and places of worship. Survivors can access support in both one-on-one and in group settings.

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services’ Hope4NC Crisis Counseling Program provides immediate support and crisis counseling services for North Carolinians following Helene. Survivors experiencing stress, emotional fatigue, a mental health crisis or just need someone to talk to, can call the Hope4NC Helpline 24/7 at 1-855-587-3463. Services are provided at no cost and are available to anyone residing within the declared 39 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, regardless of their eligibility for FEMA financial assistance.

Additionally, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s Disaster Distress Helpline is available anytime to provide support. Survivors and responders feeling overwhelmed can call or text 1-800-985-5990 to receive free, confidential support in any language.

FEMA encourages all survivors to take advantage of these resources as they navigate the recovery process. For more information about disaster recovery resources, visit fema.gov/disaster/4827.