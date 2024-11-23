DEADLINE NEXT WEEK: Berger Montague Advises Paragon 28 (NYSE: FNA) Investors to Contact the Firm Before November 29, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nationally recognized law firm Berger Montague PC informs investors that a lawsuit was filed against Paragon 28, Inc. (“Paragon 28” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FNA) on behalf of purchasers of Paragon 28 securities between May 5, 2023 and September 20, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Investors who purchased or acquired PARAGON 28 securities during the Class Period may, no later than NOVEMBER 29, 2024, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

According to the lawsuit, Defendants misled investors throughout the Class Period as to the fact that: (i) Paragon 28’s financial statements were misstated; and (ii) Paragon 28 lacked adequate internal controls and at times understated the extent of the issues with Paragon 28’s internal controls.

Investors began to learn the truth on July 30, 2024, when Paragon 28 disclosed that its “previously issued audited consolidated financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 . . . and the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements contained within the Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2023, June 30, 2023, September 30, 2023, and March 31, 2024 should no longer be relied upon due to errors in such financial statements, and therefore a restatement of these prior financial statements is required.”

On this news, the price of Paragon 28 shares fell 13% to close at $7.79 per share on July 31, 2024.

The complaint further alleges that on August 8, 2024, Paragon 28 filed an amended Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended December 31, 2023 that included restated 2023 figures for inventories, net and cost of goods sold. On this news, the price of Paragon 28 common stock fell more than 20% to close at $6.64 per share on August 9, 2024.

Finally, on September 20, 2024, Paragon disclosed that Chief Accounting Officer Erik Mickelson was abruptly leaving the Company. On this news, Paragon shares declined $0.30 per share, or 4.3%, to close at $6.57 per share on September 23, 2024.

