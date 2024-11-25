Safe Passage Heals Annual Holiday Fundraising Gala Brings Hope and Transformation to Survivors

An Evening of Inspiration, Beauty, Fashion, Exotic Cars, and Philanthropy at CBS Studios

STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safe Passage Heals , a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering survivors of domestic violence proudly presents its Annual Holiday Fundraising Gala, hosted at the prestigious Radford Studio Center (CBS) in Studio City, CA. This inspiring event will take place on Saturday, December 7th, 2024, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, bringing together leaders, changemakers, and community supporters to celebrate resilience and transformation.Event HighlightsThe evening offers a captivating blend of compassion, glamour, and empowerment, featuring:• The Runway of Hope: Presented by the Luisa Diaz Foundation and produced by Luisa Diaz, Mrs. Universe TCP 2025, this moving segment shines a spotlight on 10 remarkable survivors and graduates of Safe Passage Heals programs. With every step on the runway, these courageous women showcase their strength, resilience, and renewal. Each stride is a testament to their transformation as they celebrate their journey toward a brighter future filled with hope and empowerment. Walking toward the light, where fashion meets compassion.• Fashion Showcase: A separate fashion show featuring stunning designs by Kelly Anne Alexander of K. Alexander Fashion and Michelle Steele of Stardom, highlighting the artistry and creativity of these talented designers.• Beauty, Fashion & Exotic Cars: This exquisite blend of sophistication and allure features luxurious vehicles that enhance the evening’s ambiance and create a captivating backdrop for this unforgettable celebration.• Pre-Gala Reception (4:00 PM - 5:30 PM): Guests will enjoy light refreshments along with beverages from HIVE₂O, 24K Tequila, and Sidney G Promotions, all while mingling and networking.• Red Carpet Arrivals: A glamorous welcome with interviews conducted by Kim Pagano Radio and photo and video coverage provided by Louella Allen Photography and Shielded Media, the official event photographer and videographer.• Live Auction: Bid on exclusive items, including a 5-star resort stay in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, with all proceeds supporting Safe Passage Heals’ transformative programs.• DJ & Dancing: Groove to the dynamic beats of DJ Pepboy Entertainment, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening.________________________________________Special Guests and RecognitionThe gala will be emceed by Jamie Yuccas, co-anchor of KCAL News Mornings and a CBS News correspondent, bringing her distinguished presence to this meaningful evening.________________________________________Generous SponsorsSafe Passage Heals extends heartfelt gratitude to its sponsors for their generous contributions:• FoRe! Living Royal™• Women Crowned in Glory• T.H.E. Forgiveness Coach• The Foxwynd Foundation• Inspired Magazine• Stardom• Luisa Diaz Foundation• My Hair Helpers• K. Alexander Fashion• Safe Passage Heals (San Diego)• KCAL and CBS• DJ Pepboy Entertainment• Maddalena Bearzi• Shielded Media• Thrive Fitness• Visage Laser & Skincare• Foskaris Wellness• Sidney G Promotions• 24K Tequila• Rachel Dares PR• Louella Allen Photography• Kim Pagano Radio________________________________________About Safe Passage Heals & Trish Steele For over 24 years, Safe Passage Heals has provided life-changing support to survivors, offering counseling, mentorship, life skills training, and essential resources to help women and children rebuild their lives with dignity and hope. Founded by Trish Steele, an award-winning advocate, author, inspirational speaker, and survivor of domestic violence, Safe Passage Heals embodies her tireless mission to empower others. Trish’s decades of dedication and leadership have helped thousands of women reclaim their identity and embrace a brighter future. Funds raised during this gala will directly support these transformative programs, continuing the organization's legacy of hope and healing.About Luisa DiazLuisa Diaz, Mrs. Universe TCP 2024, is a philanthropist, author, and founder of the Luisa Diaz Foundation. For over a decade, she has raised funds for Safe Passage Heals and supported survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking in rebuilding their self-esteem. Creator of the inspiring Runway of Hope and the Kindness is Cool movement, Luisa spreads hope and compassion worldwide. As the visionary behind the MAG Gala, named by Forbes as the "Most Compassionate Gala of the Season," she continues to champion kindness and empowerment while embodying the message of "Beauty That Inspires."Get InvolvedTickets are $150.00 and include access to the pre-gala reception, red carpet, and evening festivities. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. To purchase tickets, donate, or learn more, visit SafePassageHeals.org Join us for an unforgettable evening of inspiration, celebration, and community impact. Together, we can help survivors reclaim their strength and build a brighter future.

