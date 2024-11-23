PHILIPPINES, November 23 - Press Release

November 23, 2024 Require SHS-TVL learners to undergo free assessments for national certifications-Gatchalian To improve the employability of senior high school senior high school (SHS) graduates under the technical-vocational livelihood (TVL) track, Senator Win Gatchalian is pushing to make it mandatory for SHS-TVL learners to undergo the free assessment that could earn them national certifications (NCs). In his interpellation on the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority's (TESDA) proposed 2025 budget, Gatchalian raised that the assessment for NCs remained non-mandatory for SHS-TVL learners though it is funded under the 2024 national budget. This fiscal year, P438.162 million was allotted under the TESDA Regulatory Program for the free assessment of Grade 12 SHS-TVL learners. The TESDA is planning to issue a joint memorandum circular with the Department of Education (DepEd) to require SHS-TVL learners to undergo assessment for NCs. "I fully support the mandatory assessment of our senior high school learners in the TVL track and I look forward to the signing of the joint memorandum circular that will operationalize it. I truly believe that this program is a game-changer for our students so they can get decent jobs," said Gatchalian, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Basic Education. The senator pushed to include the allocation in the 2024 national budget to improve certification rates among SHS-TVL learners. For SY School Years 2019-2020 and 2020-2021, the certification rates among TVL graduates of senior high school were only 25.7% and 6.8%, respectively. The TESDA and DepEd adjusted their target to certify 197,077 Grade 12 SHS-TVL learners this year. While this is 53% lower than the original target of about 420,967 graduates for Fiscal Year 2024, the TESDA said it already plans to assess graduates from previous school years to help improve the certification rates. As of November 5 this year, 926 out of 1,039 learners who took the assessment passed and were certified. Under the General Appropriations Bill for fiscal year 2025 (House Bill No. 10800), P496.6 million was allotted for the free assessment and certification of SHS-TVL learners. Libreng assessment gawing requirement sa tech-voc graduates ng senior high school-Gatchalian Upang iangat ang kahandaan sa trabaho ng mga mag-aaral sa senior high school (SHS) sa ilalim ng technical-vocational livelihood (TVL) track, iminumungkahi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na gawing mandatory para sa mga SHS-TVL learners na sumailalim sa libreng assessment, kung saan maaari silang magkaroon ng national certifications (NCs). Sa kanyang interpellation sa panukalang pondo ng Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), pinuna ni Gatchalian na hindi pa rin mandatory sa mga mag-aaral ng SHS-TVL ang assessment para sa mga NCs bagama't pinondohan ito sa ilalim ng 2024 national budget. Sa taong ito, P438.162 milyon ang inilaan sa TESDA Regulatory Program para sa libreng assessment ng mga mag-aaral sa Grade 12 sa ilalim ng TVL track. Balak ng TESDA na maglabas ng joint memorandum circular kasama ang Department of Education (DepEd) upang i-require ang mga mag-aaral ng SHS-TVL na sumailalim sa assessment. "Suportado ko ang mandatory assessment ng ating mga mag-aaral sa senior high school sa ilalim ng TVL track at aabangan natin ang paglagda sa joint memorandum circular na magpapatupad nito. Naniniwala ako na susi ito upang makakuha ng maayos na trabaho ang ating mga mag-aaral," ani Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Committee on Basic Education. Isinulong ni Gatchalian ang paglalaan ng pondo sa ilalim ng 2024 national budget upang pataasin ang certification rates ng mga mag-aaral sa SHS-TVL. Para sa mga School Year 2019-2020 at 2020-201, umabot lamang sa 25.7% at 6.8% ang certification rate sa mga TVL graduates ng senior high school. Binabaan ng TESDA at DepEd ang kanilang target upang mag-certify ng 197,077 na mga mag-aaral sa Grade 12 SHS-TVL ngayong taon. Bagama't mas mababa ito ng 53% sa target na 420,967 graduates para sa Fiscal Year 2024, nagbabalak naman ang TESDA na isama sa assessment ang mga graduate mula sa mga nagdaang school year upang tumaas ang mga certification rates. Nito lang ika-5 ng Nobyembre, 926 sa 1,039 na mag-aaral na sumailalim sa assessment ang nakapasa at nakatanggap ng certification. Sa ilalim ng General Appropriations Bill para sa fiscal year 2025, (House Bill No. 10800), P496.6 milyon ang nakalaan para sa libreng assessment at certification ng mga mag-aaral sa SHS-TVL.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.