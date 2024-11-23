Submit Release
Driver Services at Seven Middle Tennessee Self-Service Kiosk Locations Closing Monday for Equipment Upgrade

Friday, November 22, 2024 | 03:39pm

Driver Services self-service kiosks at the City of Hendersonville, Lavergne Public Library, Metro Center and the Hickman, Houston, Macon and Smith County Clerk locations will all close Monday Nov. 25, while the Department of Safety and Homeland Security installs new kiosks.

Locations Reopening Wednesday Dec. 4

  • Hickman County Clerk - 114 N. Central Ave. Suite 204, Centerville 
  • Houston County Clerk - 4725 East Main St., Erin

Locations Reopening Thursday Dec. 5

  • City of Hendersonville - 101 Maple Drive North, Hendersonville
  • Macon County Clerk - 104 County Courthouse, Lafayette
  • Smith County Clerk - 122 Turner High Circle #104, Carthage

Locations Reopening Friday Dec. 6

  • Metro Center - 220 French Landing Drive, Nashville
  • Lavergne Public Library - 5063 Murfreesboro Road, La Vergne

The new self-service kiosks can be used to complete many Driver Services transactions including renewing or replacing a duplicate Driver License or ID Card, changing an address, updating emergency contact information, advancing a Teen/Graduated Driver License, paying reinstatement fees, and requesting a license reissue after reinstatement requirements are met. The new kiosks can take photos and process payments with Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a credit or debit card.

For more information on Tennessee Driver Services including the new self-service kiosks visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services.html.

