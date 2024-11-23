Four North Carolina Disaster Recovery Centers to Close Nov. 27

RALEIGH, N.C. - In partnership with the state and local governments, FEMA will close four Helene Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) as of 6 p.m. Nov. 27.

The Jan. 7, 2025, deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is unaffected.

The closing DRCs are:

Alleghany County – Business Development Center, 115 Atwood St. Sparta NC, 28675

Gaston County – Dallas Civic Center, 206 S. Oakland St. Dallas NC, 28034

Jackson County – Jackson County Annex Building, 198 WBI Dr. Sylva NC, 28779

McDowell County – A.C. Bud Hogan Community Center, 909 E. Main St. Old Fort NC, 28762

Homeowners and renters in 39 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can visit any open center, including locations in other states. No appointment is needed. To find those center locations, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a ZIP code to 43362.