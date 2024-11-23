Submit Release
Four North Carolina Disaster Recovery Centers to Close Nov. 27

RALEIGH, N.C. - In partnership with the state and local governments, FEMA will close four Helene Disaster Recovery Centers (DRC) as of 6 p.m. Nov. 27

The Jan. 7, 2025, deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is unaffected.

The closing DRCs are:

  • Alleghany County – Business Development Center, 115 Atwood St. Sparta NC, 28675
  • Gaston County – Dallas Civic Center, 206 S. Oakland St. Dallas NC, 28034
  • Jackson County – Jackson County Annex Building, 198 WBI Dr. Sylva NC, 28779
  • McDowell County – A.C. Bud Hogan Community Center, 909 E. Main St. Old Fort NC, 28762

Homeowners and renters in 39 North Carolina counties and tribal members of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians can visit any open center, including locations in other states. No appointment is needed.  To find those center locations, go to fema.gov/drc or text “DRC” and a ZIP code to 43362. 

It is not necessary to go to a center to apply for FEMA assistance. The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or via the FEMA app. You may also call 800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service. 

