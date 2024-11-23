When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: November 22, 2024 FDA Publish Date: November 22, 2024 Product Type: Food & Beverages Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Undeclared Wheat Company Name: Sugar Foods Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style

Company Announcement

Sugar Foods is recalling 3.5 ounce pouches of Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style with UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6 and Best By Date June 20, 2025 due to a contamination of undeclared wheat allergen. People who have a wheat allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product.

On November 19, 2024, the firm was contacted by a consumer stating the pouches contained Crispy Onions instead of the Tortilla Strips. The Crispy Onion Strips contains wheat which is not listed on the label for the Tortilla Strips. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Product affected is:

Fresh Gourmet Tortilla Strips Santa Fe Style, 3.5 ounce pouch UPC Code 7 87359 17504 6, Best By Date June 20, 2025

The Best By Date is found on the back of the pouch above the UPC code. For ease of identification, please see photo of the packaging below.

The product was distributed between September 30, 2024 and November 11, 2024. The product is packaged in stand-up resealable pouches and was shipped to distribution centers in: AZ, CA, CO, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN, MD, ME, MI, MN, NC, NJ, OH, OR, PA, TX, UT, VA, and WA.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund or they may discard the product. Consumers with questions may contact Consumer Care Department at Customerfeedback@sugarfoods.com, 332-240-6676 Monday – Friday 9am-5pm EST.