Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation into Civilian Death in Nassau County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died on November 22, 2024 following an encounter with members of the Nassau County Police Department (NCPD) in Wantagh, Nassau County.

On the morning of November 22, two NCPD officers were driving southbound on Wantagh Avenue in a marked NCPD vehicle when they struck a pedestrian at the intersection with Duckpond Drive North. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.