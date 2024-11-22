Brownsville CBP officers seize $1.1 million worth of methamphetamine

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Brownsville Port of Entry intercepted alleged methamphetamine valued at more than $1.1 million in a single enforcement action.

“This significant methamphetamine seizure underscores the commitment of our officers in upholding our border security mission and the results achieved through the effective application of CBP officer training, experience and technology,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry.

The estimated street value of the narcotics

from the seizure is approximately $1,111,137.

The seizure occurred on November 19, 2024, at the Gateway International Bridge when a 21-year-old female United States citizen attempted entry into the United States in a 2014 Nissan. The vehicle was referred to CBP secondary for further examination after a primary inspection. In secondary, with the aid of a canine unit and a non-intrusive inspection system (NII), CBP officers discovered 43 packages hidden within the vehicle. CBP officers removed the packages, which contained a total of 124.29 pounds of alleged methamphetamine.

The estimated street value of the narcotics from the seizure is approximately $1,111,137.

CBP officers seized the narcotics along with the vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on X at @DFOLaredo on Instagram at @dfolaredo and also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.