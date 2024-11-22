Anika To Participate in December 2024 Investor Conferences

BEDFORD, Mass., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), a global joint preservation company in early intervention orthopedics, today announced that senior management will participate in the following upcoming conferences.

36th Annual Piper Sandler Healthcare Conference in New York, NY on December 3rd. Dr. Cheryl Blanchard, President and CEO of Anika and Steve Griffin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at 10:30am ET. Management will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on December 5th. Steve Griffin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to present at 10:45am ET. Mr. Griffin will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

The Benchmark Company 13th Annual Discovery One-on-One Investor Conference in New York, NY on December 11th. Dr. Cheryl Blanchard, President and CEO of Anika and Steve Griffin, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer will participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event.

For more information about these events or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Anika’s senior management, please contact Anika’s Investor Relations at investorrelations@anika.com.

About Anika

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIK), is a global joint preservation company that creates and delivers meaningful advancements in early intervention orthopedic care. Leveraging our core expertise in hyaluronic acid and implant solutions, we partner with clinicians to provide minimally invasive products that restore active living for people around the world. Our focus is on high opportunity spaces within orthopedics, including Osteoarthritis Pain Management and Regenerative Solutions, and our products are efficiently delivered in key sites of care, including ambulatory surgery centers. Anika’s global operations are headquartered outside of Boston, Massachusetts. For more information about Anika, please visit www.anika.com.

