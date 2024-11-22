Wrap Technologies Unveils Go-Forward Strategy, Pioneering End-to-End Public Safety and Defense Solutions with New Virginia Facility

Comprehensive Offering Plans to Integrate AI, VR, Body Cameras, and Drone Technology

WISE, Va., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRAP) (“Wrap” or the “Company”), a global leader in public safety solutions, announced today the relocation of its manufacturing and distribution facility to Virginia, citing Virginia's strategic location and commitment to invest in public safety innovation as key factors in its decision. This move underscores Wrap's commitment to delivering comprehensive tools and training for law enforcement. It also highlights Wrap's dedication to expanding “Made-in-America” partnerships with state and federal policymakers across the United States, with the goal to drive nationwide adoption of its solutions.

“This facility is a major step forward in our mission to equip every officer with cutting-edge tools and training that prioritize the safety of both officers and the communities they serve,” said Scot Cohen, Chief Executive Officer of Wrap. “We also believe that critical infrastructure in the United States needs to be made in the United States to promote security and reliability for our public safety partners. Virginia provides an ideal location and environment to advance this mission.”

Wrap’s new state-of-the-art 20,000-square-foot facility is the cornerstone of its next-generation strategy for end-to-end public safety solutions, with a dedicated professional services division at its core. This division will focus on training, talent development, and customer support to promote seamless integration, large-scale implementation, and ongoing service excellence for law enforcement agencies nationwide. Strategically located in an emerging global hub for law enforcement talent and expertise, the facility will centralize the production of the BolaWrap®, the first major innovation on the police tool belt in over 30 years, and Wrap Reality™, an immersive virtual reality training platform that integrates the latest in de-escalation tactics, defensive techniques, and evidence-based law enforcement practices. It will also house advanced research and development (R&D) zones dedicated to creating cutting-edge solutions in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), and integrated public safety devices, reflecting Wrap’s commitment to driving innovation in policing technology.

This initiative is supported by Governor Youngkin and the Virginia Economic Development Partnership (VEDP) as part of a $4.1 million project and underscores the region’s emerging status as a global hub for law enforcement expertise. With over 40 partner agencies in Virginia, including the Virginia Department of Corrections, Fairfax County Police Department, Richmond Police Department, and Virginia Commonwealth University, this initiative allows Wrap to leverage the region’s talent pool and professional services capabilities to enhance public safety outcomes while adding over 120 new jobs to the state and local economy.

Expanding Leadership in Public Safety Solutions

The new facility marks a pivotal expansion for Wrap as the Company positions itself to be the leading “Made-in-America” supplier for public safety. Wrap is committed to offering end-to-end solutions that include evidence-based tools, hardware, software, cameras, and training programs to meet the evolving needs of law enforcement.

“Virginia’s support for public safety innovation aligns perfectly with Wrap’s vision of creating safer communities,” Mr. Cohen continued. “Our enhanced training curriculum focuses on de-escalation tactics, which is supported by evidence-based practices, and enables officers to be better prepared for real-world challenges.”

About Wrap

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: WRAP) is a leading global provider of advanced public safety solutions, integrating ultramodern technology, cutting-edge tools, and comprehensive services to address the complex, modern day challenges facing public safety organizations around the world. Guided by a no-harm principle, Wrap is dedicated to developing groundbreaking solutions that empower public safety agencies to safeguard the communities they serve in a manner that fosters stronger relationships, driving safer outcomes, empowering public safety and communities to move forward together.

Wrap’s BolaWrap® solution encompasses an innovative and patented hand-held remote restraint device, strategically engineered with Wrap’s no-harm guiding principle to proactively deter escalation by deploying a Kevlar® tether that safely restrains individuals from a distance. Combined with BolaWrap® training, certified by the esteemed International Association of Directors of Law Enforcement Standards and Training (IADLEST), Wrap enables officers from over 1000 agencies across the U.S. and 60 countries around the world, with the expertise to effectively use BolaWrap® as an early intervention measure, mitigating potential risks and injuries, averting tragic outcomes, with the goal to save lives with each wrap.

Wrap Reality™, the Company’s advanced virtual reality training system, is a fully immersive training simulator and comprehensive public safety training platform that equips first responders with the discipline and practice to prevent escalation, de-escalate conflicts, and apply appropriate tactical use-of-force measures to better perform in the field. By offering a growing range of real-life scenarios, Wrap Reality™ addresses the dynamic nature of modern law enforcement situations for positive public safety outcomes, building safer communities one decision at a time.

Wrap’s Intrensic solution is a comprehensive, secure and efficient body worn camera and evidence collection and management solution designed with innovative technology to quickly capture, safely handle, securely store, and seamlessly track evidence, all while maintaining full transparency throughout the process. With meticulous consolidation and professional management of evidence, confidence in law enforcement and the justice system soars, fostering trust and reliability in court outcomes. Intrensic’s efficient system streamlines the entire process seamlessly, empowering all public safety providers to focus on what matters, expediting justice with integrity.

