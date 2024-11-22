Repurchased own ordinary shares reached 5% of Tenaris’s voting rights

LUXEMBOURG, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pursuant to applicable Luxembourg Transparency Law requirements, Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) announces that on November 20, 2024, the proportion of own ordinary shares acquired under the share buyback programs and currently held in treasury has reached a threshold of 5.01% of Tenaris’s voting rights. Ordinary shares repurchased under the programs are being held in treasury (their voting rights are suspended) and will be cancelled in due course. Reporting of share buyback transactions in accordance with Market Abuse Regulation is available at: https://ir.tenaris.com/share-buyback-program.

Some of the statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by those statements. These risks include but are not limited to risks arising from uncertainties as to future oil and gas prices and their impact on investment programs by oil and gas companies.

Tenaris is a leading global supplier of steel tubes and related services for the world’s energy industry and certain other industrial applications.

