The Origin Story of Performance Hyperbaric: Bridging the Gaps in Regenerative Medicine

Cassidy Loutos and Nikolas Mangola established Performance Hyperbaric to provide accessible, cutting-edge therapies, inspired by personal struggles and the gaps in conventional medicine.

Stuart Florida, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Regenerative medicine has caught attention for straying away from conventional approaches that usually address symptoms instead of root causes. It has brought hope to those struggling with chronic illnesses, injuries, and age-related conditions, although it’s a relatively new field. Still, affordable, accessible, and effective solutions are needed in this space.

Performance Hyperbaric, a Florida-based regenerative medical center, responds to this need by providing cutting-edge treatments that improve people’s quality of life and empower them to regain control of their health. It offers services like Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), ozone therapy, infrared sauna, IV therapy, red light therapy, and more.

The clinic was the fruit of the resilience of its founder, Nikolas Mangola, who was searching for a solution for his wife, Cassidy Loutos, a personal injury attorney and mother who was experiencing health symptoms and was not getting the answers she needed. He envisioned redefining people’s journey to health after experiencing unexplained symptoms that traditional medicine couldn’t fully address. “Cassidy was dealing with extreme fatigue—the kind that makes you question how you’ll get through the day. She felt like she was falling apart as she was having memory loss, vision problems, joint pain, and neurological issues. Even with all these symptoms, her lab work kept coming back normal,” Nikolas shares.

Loutos eventually discovered that she had sustained a traumatic brain injury (TBI). She also tested positive for markers of Lyme disease, which is a condition that has reached alarming levels in the United States. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that approximately 476,000 Americans are diagnosed and treated for Lyme disease annually.

“Lyme disease is insidious. The physical toll is already such a challenge, but it also affects people emotionally and mentally. The answers she got from conventional medicine were either incomplete or focused on managing the symptoms. She had been given antibiotics and steroids but there’s no initiative to know why her body was breaking down,” Mangola says. Cassidy’s experience highlights the urgent need for better diagnostics and treatment options.

Yes, traditional medicine excels in acute care. However, it presents immense room for improvement in terms of exploring the root causes of chronic and complex diseases. Determined to obtain answers, Loutos and Mangola first sought help from a regenerative medicine clinic in Florida. They were impressed with their holistic approach, combining advanced testing with therapies like HBOT and IV treatments.

Something struck the couple, however. The costs of alternative therapies were prohibitive at the time, as the comprehensive plans could exceed $30,000 for just a short six-week treatment period. Mangola recognizes that such a price is out of reach for most people, especially those in underserved communities. Seeing the financial barriers firsthand, Loutos and her husband, Nikolas Mangola, RN, BSN, knew something had to change.

As a nurse, Mangola has seen how the system has frequently failed those suffering from chronic illnesses. At the same time, as a husband, he has always wanted to help Cassidy. He then started researching HBOT to learn more about its potential and discovered that Hyperbaric oxygen therapy was helpful in alleviating symptoms, ranging from autoimmune diseases, to brain injuries, to those suffering from other chronic illnesses. From desiring to be of assistance to his wife, he extended his service to catering to the needs of his community.

The husband and wife, both seasoned professionals in their respective fields, made it their joint mission to make regenerative medicine affordable and accessible. Mangola’s medical expertise and Loutos’ firsthand experience informed their approach and allowed them to establish Performance Hyperbaric.

The clinic provides integrative, science-backed therapies that help patients heal and thrive. It bridges the gap between innovative treatments and accessibility by offering affordable options. “We’re passionate about making regenerative medicine solutions accessible to people across a broad demographic and not only for the privileged few. We hope that people from all walks of life can receive the healing they need because everyone deserves a chance to feel vibrant, whole, and empowered in their health journey,” Mangola remarks.

Mangola vividly remembers Performance Hyperbaric’s first client, a man battling aggressive brain cancer. He was told he had only months to live, which prompted him to seek hyperbaric treatments to improve his quality of life. Performance Hyperbaric’ worked with him, offering 40 HBOT sessions and additional therapies for a fraction of the usual cost. “His brain scans showed no tumor growth by the end of his treatment, and his cognitive and physical abilities had improved. He still consults with us today, and his story reminds us why we do what we do,” says Mangola.

Performance Hyperbaric remains dedicated to addressing the gaps in conventional medicine. It promises to make advanced therapies more accessible to transform lives and redefine what’s possible in healthcare.

