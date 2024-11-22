Dr. Dena Lodato selected for IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication

Dr. Dena Lodato honored member of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will be honored at their annual awards gala in Nashville

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Dena Lodato, a board certified veterinary small animal surgeon, was recently selected as Top 50 Fearless Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. While being selected to be published in IAOTP’s Top 50 Fearless Leaders Publication, is an honor in itself, only 50 of the world’s most brilliant, courageous, inspirational professionals are selected for this distinction.These special honorees are hand selected to share their stories of perseverance, resilience, passion and strength. They have made outstanding contributions to society; they have impacted their industries and are respected in their trades. A chapter will be dedicated to each honoree and Volume 4 will be released in 2025. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith over a decade of experience in the industry, Dr. Lodato has certainly proven herself as an expert in her field. As a dynamic, results driven leader, Dr. Lodato has excelled in her role as a small animal surgeon and medical director at her own practice, Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation, LLC since 2021. She specializes in orthopedics, wound management, and neurosurgery, as well as sees new consultations for animals for a wide range of surgical diseases, and provides hyperbaric oxygen treatment. The practice is the only referral hospital on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain that offers acupuncture for animals and externships for veterinary students.Prior to her current role, Dr. Lodato began her career working with the Red Bank Veterinary Hospital in 2013. Following that, she was the head of the surgical department at the Animal Emergency and Referral Center, an affiliate of Mississippi State University College of Veterinary Medicine, from 2015 to 2016. In 2015, she earned diplomate status in the American College of Veterinary Surgeons. In 2016, she moved to Louisiana and was an associate surgeon in a surgical referral practice before opening Resurge Veterinary Surgical Specialists and Rehabilitation in 2021. Also dedicated to civil advocacy, she lends her expertise through work with local rescue groups, humane societies and animal shelters.Before embarking on her career path, Dr. Lodato earned a Bachelor’s degree in Animal Science from Rutgers University, a Master’s degree from Mississippi State University and a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine also from Mississippi State University. She also completed an internship at the Louisiana State University School of Veterinary Medicine, a specialty internship at the Louisiana Veterinary Referral Center, and a surgical residency at Mississippi State University.Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Lodato has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2023 she was awarded Top Doctors in Veterinary Medicine by Marquis. In 2024 she was selected as Top Veterinary Surgical Specialist by IAOTP as well as The Empowered Woman Award. This year she will be considered for a feature in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be awarded next December in New York City for her selection of Top 50 Fearless Leaders – Volume 4.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Lodato for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate all of her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Dr. Lodato attributes her success to her drive, perfectionism and commitment to continual improvement. When not working, she enjoys art, motorcycles, fitness, and spending time in nature. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.WATCH HER VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyYJA3hjxqo&t=1s For more information please visit: https://www.resurge.vet/ About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

