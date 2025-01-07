Five Titles Explore the Role of Resilience in Overcoming Life’s Challenges

Lamar Phillips - Beating Diabetes Today: Your Road Map to Control, Savings, and Recovery Joseph M. Kress - Single Handed Barney Martlew - Lessons After the Bell—Expanded Edition Genna Sapia-Ruffin - Delivered from Temptation: From Temptation to Salvation Charles Eben Johns - On Earth, as it is in Heavens

Now featured on The Maple Staple Spotlight Shelf, these five books explore perseverance, healing, and growth through powerful personal stories.

ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Maple Staple Bookstore, an independent bookstore in Canada, invites readers to explore a collection of transformative narratives that address life's toughest challenges. Featured on the Spotlight Shelf, these five titles explore perseverance, self-discovery, and healing, offering valuable lessons on resilience and growth. Each story encourages readers to reflect on their own journeys while drawing inspiration from the authors' personal triumphs.Millions of people worldwide grapple with the daily challenge of managing diabetes, one of today's most widespread and life-threatening diseases. In “Beating Diabetes Today: Your Road Map to Control, Savings, and Recovery”, author Lamar Phillips shares his personal victory over this chronic disease, offering hope and practical guidance to those struggling with diabetes.Lamar Phillips’ story begins with a painful diagnosis and the overwhelming reality of living with diabetes and its debilitating effects, including neuropathy. However, rather than surrendering to his fate, Phillips embarked on a path of recovery that defied conventional expectations. Through perseverance and newfound knowledge, he not only managed to control his diabetes but also overcame the pain of neuropathy. His book provides a detailed account of the steps he took, offering invaluable insights for those battling this life-altering disease.In “Beating Diabetes Today: Your Road Map to Control, Savings, and Recovery”, Phillips offers more than a guide to managing diabetes; he delivers a powerful message of hope, showing that overcoming the disease is within reach. Through his own journey of conquering diabetes and neuropathy, he emphasizes the importance of determination and self-education, and his concluding poem celebrates his triumph, inspiring others to find strength and joy in their battles with the disease. A dedicated advocate for those struggling with chronic illnesses, Lamar Phillips is passionate about sharing practical advice and hope for recovery. He lives with his family and is committed to helping others lead healthier, happier lives.In “Single Handed”, Joseph M. Kress pulls back the curtain on America’s ongoing battle with drugs, revealing the harsh truths he discovered during his decades of service in law enforcement. . A retired police detective and former lieutenant, Kress was inspired to join the force after his brother's tragic murder. However, he quickly discovered a system plagued by apathy and inefficiency, leaving the drug crisis largely unaddressed. This candid memoir chronicles his commitment to tackling a problem the government seemed unwilling or unable to solve.With firsthand accounts from his time as a SWAT sniper and his service with the FBI, ICE, ATF, DEA, and the Secret Service, Kress reveals the grim realities of drug trafficking, addiction, and systemic corruption. With thirty-one letters of commendation, a Medal of Valor, and a Purple Heart, his career is decorated, but “Single Handed” is more than a recounting of accolades. It is a call to action, exposing the systemic failures and urging readers to take the fight against drugs into their own hands.Joseph M. Kress’ journey from personal tragedy to law enforcement veteran has made him one of America's foremost experts on criminal drug activity. This chilling memoir offers a unique perspective on a war that remains far from over, challenging the systems meant to combat the drug epidemic.Barney Martlew’s “Lessons After the Bell - Expanded Edition” invites readers to explore life lessons that could have made life easier, better, and more fulfilling. This expanded edition offers deeper insights, stories, and reflections to help readers learn the lessons that could benefit them earlier in life.In “Lessons After the Bell—Expanded Edition," Barney Martlew addresses the common experience of reflecting on past decisions and wishing certain lessons had been learned sooner. Through personal anecdotes and thoughtful reflections, Martlew demonstrates how these lessons, when shared, can help others avoid challenges and navigate their paths more effectively. With this expanded edition, Martlew provides additional wisdom that guides readers toward personal growth and clarity.Whether discussing relationships, career decisions, or everyday challenges, Martlew’s writing offers practical advice on how early lessons can shape a more positive future. Each chapter is designed to inspire and educate, encouraging readers to learn from the author’s experiences in a meaningful way.In her powerful memoir, “Delivered from Temptation: From Temptation to Salvation," Genna Sapia-Ruffin shares her deeply personal and transformative journey through love, hardship, and self-discovery.Sapia-Ruffin’s journey begins with the turmoil of an abusive childhood, but it is her adult relationship with David Ruffin that exposes the most profound struggles and transformative lessons. Amidst the shadows of domestic violence, “Delivered from Temptation: From Temptation to Salvation” illuminates the healing power of love, forgiveness, and personal liberation. Through her hardships, Sapia-Ruffin discovered that true love starts within oneself and that it is only through self-forgiveness that true healing can occur.Genna Sapia-Ruffin is a Baltimore native who met David Ruffin of The Temptations in 1964. Their relationship led her to Detroit, where she became a mother to their son and experienced firsthand the complexities of love and abuse. Throughout her life, Sapia-Ruffin has been on a journey of self-discovery, healing, and forgiveness, ultimately sharing her story to help others navigate their paths to freedom. Her book, “Delivered from Temptation: From Temptation to Salvation,” is a powerful tool for those seeking to break the cycle of pain and embrace a future of love and personal peace.In "On Earth, as it is in Heaven," Charles Eben Johns offers a deeply personal account of his journey through some of the darkest and most challenging times of his life. Written from the perspective of his own transcribed journal entries from late 2009 to early 2011, this heartfelt memoir details the emotional and spiritual crises that struck his family in rapid succession. Yet, it was in the midst of this turmoil that he discovered a powerful, life-changing practice: the simple act of thankfulness.Johns' "On Earth, as it is in Heaven” chronicles his transformation as he learns to see these painful events not as defeats, but as opportunities for spiritual victory. With the guidance of God, he discovers the grace of thanksgiving, which helps him navigate through his grief and find profound peace. On Earth, as it is in Heaven is not just a reflection of personal hardship, but a powerful testament to the power of faith and gratitude. Johns’ journey invites readers to find healing and strength through thanksgiving, regardless of the circumstances they may face.Charles Eben Johns is a dedicated family man and spiritual seeker who believes in the transformative power of gratitude. His story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the ways in which faith can turn hardship into opportunity. Johns’ message is simple yet profound: no matter what life brings, thankfulness can be a guide to healing, peace, and victory.These five titles featured on The Maple Staple Spotlight Shelf present diverse perspectives on overcoming life's challenges and achieving personal growth. Each author shares their unique journey, offering readers meaningful insights and practical lessons. Dive into these inspiring works to explore themes of resilience, healing, and transformation. To learn more and support these authors, visit The Maple Staple Digital Bookstore at https://themaplestaple.com/digital-bookstore/

