Illinois State Museum to close temporarily for plumbing work Nov. 25-26

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, November 22 - The Illinois State Museum will be closed on Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26 to accommodate ongoing plumbing work at its flagship facility at 502 S. Spring St.


The museum will be open Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 29 to welcome families and individuals eager to explore the facility during the Thanksgiving break.


The museum's hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is always free. Visit the Illinois State Museum online for more information. Visitors can also call ahead at 217-782-7386 to confirm the museum is open.

