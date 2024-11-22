Illinois State Museum to close temporarily for plumbing work Nov. 25-26
SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, November 22 - The Illinois State Museum will be closed on Monday, Nov. 25 and Tuesday, Nov. 26 to accommodate ongoing plumbing work at its flagship facility at 502 S. Spring St.
The museum will be open Wednesday, Nov. 27 and Friday, Nov. 29 to welcome families and individuals eager to explore the facility during the Thanksgiving break.
