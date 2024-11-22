01-22-2025 Meeting of The (VTRS) Advisory Council and Council Chair Position Opening Announced

The position of Chair for the Vermont Telecommunications Relay Service, (VTRS), Advisory Council is currently open, along with one member position. PSD encourages applicants and interested parties to attend the VTRS Advisory Council meeting on January 22, 2025. Applicants will have the opportunity to learn more about the position and the important work of the VTRS Advisory Council. Applicants will also have the chance to ask current council members questions directly.

For further information and contacts for questions please see the full press release.

