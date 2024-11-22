FEMA Opens Additional Disaster Recovery Centers in Lincoln and Wilkes Counties

ATLANTA – FEMA is opening additional Disaster Recovery Centers in Lincoln and Wilkes counties to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The centers are open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.

All recovery centers will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29.

Center locations:

Lincoln County

Lincoln County Recreation Department

Walker T. Norman Gym

1962 Rowland-York Drive

Lincolnton, GA 30817

Wilkes County

Washington Fire Department (Training Room)

212 E. Court St.

Washington, GA 30673

Additional centers are open in the following counties:

Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m. Appling County

Appling County Agricultural Center

2761 Blackshear Highway

Baxley, GA 31513 Bryan County

Jacob Grant Teen Center

185 Ball Park Road

Richmond Hill, GA 31324 Chatham County

Savannah Technical College

Student Enrichment Center Building

5717 White Bluff Road

Savannah, GA 31405 Coffee County

The Atrium

114 N. Peterson Avenue

Douglas, GA 31533 Emanuel County

Southeastern Technical College

Special Programs Building

346 Kite Road, Building 1

Swainsboro, GA 30401 Jefferson County

National Guard Bid-EOC

1841 Hwy. 24 West

Louisville, GA 30434 Laurens County

Old West Laurens Middle School

338 West Laurens School Road

Dublin, GA 31021 Lowndes County

City of Valdosta

4434 North Forrest Street Extension

Valdosta, GA 31605 McDuffie County

Thomson Depot

111 Railroad Street

Thomson, GA 30824 Richmond County

Hub for Community Innovation

631 Chafee Avenue

Augusta, GA 30904 Screven County

Screven County Library

106 Community Drive

Sylvania, GA 30467 Tift County

Tift County Swimming Pool

202 Baldwin Drive

Tifton, GA 31794 Toombs County

Georgia Department of Human Services

162 Oxley Drive

Lyons, GA 30436 Washington County

Sandersville School Building Authority

514 North Harris Street

Sandersville, GA 31082 FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours Bacon County

Southern Georgia Regional Commission

120 East 4th St., Alma, GA 31510

Statesboro, GA 30458

Monday, Nov. 18 – Saturday, Nov. 23

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Brooks County

Brooks County AG Building

400 E. Courtland Ave.,

Quitman, GA 31643

Thursday, Nov. 21 – Saturday, Nov. 23

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Effingham County

Effingham County Recreation Complex

808 SR-119, Springfield, GA 31329

Monday, Nov. 18 – Saturday, Nov. 23

8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wheeler County

Old Wheeler County Elementary School

63 Commerce St., Alamo, GA 30411

Monday, Nov. 18 – Saturday, Nov. 23

8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.