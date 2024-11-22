Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,050 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,227 in the last 365 days.

FEMA Opens Additional Disaster Recovery Centers in Lincoln and Wilkes Counties

ATLANTA – FEMA is opening additional Disaster Recovery Centers in Lincoln and Wilkes counties to provide one-on-one help for Georgians affected by Hurricane Helene. The centers are open Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 6 p.m.

All recovery centers will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving Holiday Thursday, Nov. 28, and Friday, Nov. 29. 

Center locations: 

Lincoln County 
Lincoln County Recreation Department 
Walker T. Norman Gym 
1962 Rowland-York Drive 
Lincolnton, GA 30817 

Wilkes County 
Washington Fire Department (Training Room) 
212 E. Court St. 
Washington, GA 30673 

Additional centers are open in the following counties:

Open Monday – Saturday from 8 a.m. – 7 p.m. and Sunday 1 – 6 p.m.

Appling County
Appling County Agricultural Center 
2761 Blackshear Highway
Baxley, GA 31513		 Bryan County
Jacob Grant Teen Center
185 Ball Park Road
Richmond Hill, GA 31324
Chatham County
Savannah Technical College
Student Enrichment Center Building
5717 White Bluff Road
Savannah, GA 31405		 Coffee County
The Atrium 
114 N. Peterson Avenue
Douglas, GA 31533
Emanuel County
Southeastern Technical College
Special Programs Building
346 Kite Road, Building 1
Swainsboro, GA 30401		 Jefferson County
National Guard Bid-EOC
1841 Hwy. 24 West
Louisville, GA 30434
Laurens County
Old West Laurens Middle School
338 West Laurens School Road
Dublin, GA 31021		 Lowndes County
City of Valdosta
4434 North Forrest Street Extension
Valdosta, GA 31605
McDuffie County
Thomson Depot 
111 Railroad Street
Thomson, GA 30824		 Richmond County
Hub for Community Innovation
631 Chafee Avenue
Augusta, GA 30904
Screven County
Screven County Library
106 Community Drive
Sylvania, GA 30467		 Tift County
Tift County Swimming Pool
202 Baldwin Drive
Tifton, GA 31794
Toombs County
Georgia Department of Human Services
162 Oxley Drive
Lyons, GA 30436		 Washington County
Sandersville School Building Authority
514 North Harris Street
Sandersville, GA 31082

FEMA Mobile Registration Center location and hours

Bacon County
Southern Georgia Regional Commission
120 East 4th St., Alma, GA 31510
Statesboro, GA 30458
Monday, Nov. 18 – Saturday, Nov. 23
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.		 Brooks County
Brooks County AG Building
400 E. Courtland Ave.,
Quitman, GA 31643
Thursday, Nov. 21 – Saturday, Nov. 23
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Effingham County
Effingham County Recreation Complex
808 SR-119, Springfield, GA 31329
Monday, Nov. 18 – Saturday, Nov. 23
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.		 Wheeler County
Old Wheeler County Elementary School
63 Commerce St., Alamo, GA 30411
Monday, Nov. 18 – Saturday, Nov. 23
8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

To find center locations in the state, visit FEMA’s Hurricane Helene Georgia Page, FEMA’s DRC Locator or text “DRC” and your Zip Code to 43362. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology.

Homeowners and renters in Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Bryan, Bulloch, Burke, Butts, Camden, Candler, Charlton, Chatham, Clinch, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Cook, Dodge, Echols, Effingham, Elbert, Emanuel, Evans, Fulton, Glascock, Glynn, Hancock, Irwin, Jeff Davis, Jefferson, Jenkins, Johnson, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lincoln, Long, Lowndes, McDuffie, McIntosh, Montgomery, Newton, Pierce, Rabun, Richmond, Screven, Stephens, Taliaferro, Tattnall, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Toombs, Treutlen, Ware, Warren, Washington, Wayne, Wheeler and Wilkes counties can visit any open center to meet with representatives of FEMA, the State of Georgia and the U.S. Small Business Administration. No appointment is needed.

If you are in an affected county, you are encouraged to apply for FEMA disaster assistance. The quickest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov. You can also apply using the FEMA App for mobile devices or calling toll-free 800-621-3362. The telephone line is open every day and help is available in most languages.

Disaster Assistance Teams are also on the ground in affected counties going door-to-door to help survivors register for assistance.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance go to FEMA Accessible: Applying for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

For the latest information about Georgia’s recovery, visit fema.gov/helene/georgia and fema.gov/disaster/4821. Follow FEMA on X at x.com/femaregion4 or follow FEMA on social media at: FEMA Blog on fema.gov, @FEMA or @FEMAEspanol on X, FEMA or FEMA Espanol on Facebook, @FEMA on Instagram, and via FEMA YouTube channel. Also, follow Administrator Deanne Criswell on X @FEMA_Deanne.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

FEMA Opens Additional Disaster Recovery Centers in Lincoln and Wilkes Counties

Distribution channels: Natural Disasters


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more