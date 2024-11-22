SANDSTORM Inc. will launch new High visuals and Technology services to the Japanese and Overseas market in 2025

Hunja

SANDSTORM Co., Ltd. aims to provide companies in a wide range of fields with cutting-edge technologies for digital humans and game development.

AS THE STORM GROWS, WE WILL GROW WITH IT, AND WITH THE WINGS WE HAVE, WE WILL CONTINUE TO STORM” — Maniacarta

TOKYO, JAPAN, November 23, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- SANDSTORM Co., Ltd. aims to provide companies in a wide range of fields with cutting-edge technologies from digital humans, game production and Ai technology among more services that hasn't been revealed yet and it will open in January 2025 at the Gojinsha Tokyo Akihabara Building in Tokyo.SANDSTORM Inc. is a company that is creating a new wind in the field of digital humans and character creation. Founded in 2022, the company has grown rapidly in just two years, led by founder and creator-artist Maniacarta, with successful partnerships with overseas markets and orders from startups. As a result, the company name was changed from sandstorm LLC to SANDSTORM Co., Ltd., and has gathered the most passion and hardworking artists around the world and with such creative talents we will do our best to bring always new visuals and technology that younger generations can learn from it.Next year, Sandstorm going to launch a variety of products and services in the Japan and overseas market, and they will different unique styles that can be developed in various media such as fashion, sports, health, education, gaming, anime, etc.The company is planning to connect with companies in Japan and overseas to bring new styles and visuals to the gaming market.Since our inception, many of our members have been fascinated by dark fantasy and cyberpunk and have been heavily influenced by various studios such as FromSoftware, Square Enix, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Arc System, Atlus, and Platinum Games. finding great pleasure working in an environment where such creative talent gathers. That's why maniacarta has established sandstorm where such competitive environment exists.We were determined to push technology to the limit and aim for further evolution each day.Using the platform also helps artists learn and develop new skills that shape new creativity and visions and become a powerful source of inspiration to others.Sandstorm's digital human technology can meet a wide range of requirements, from fantasy to cyberpunk to realistic design. They are also active in the adoption of AI technology and so many other fields and continue to explore new ways to accelerate creativity.AI technology will be an important avenue for accelerating creativity and imagination.We aim to further develop AI digital humans and combine AI with various CG tools and technologies.Together, we will bring new ideas and imaginations that have never existed before and create new future worlds and values.The Creator Maniacarta, is constantly taking on new challenges with a policy of maximizing the potential of creators by drawing on her experience. Her work has a strong personality and continues to inspire other artists. Her passion not only enhances the brand's value at home and abroad but also drives innovation across the industry.Since the establishment of the company, the creators have been able to use the power of the company with only 10% that has been revealed, this is all was planned by the creator since they were so much tough competition in the digital human and gaming industries especially in Japan, because of that maniacarta has been studying every industry and their weakness in Japan and around the world and what was missing in each one of them.Now the company has moved to a new location, and this time the studio plans to launch all images and visual creativity to the Japan and Overseas market and with the power technology of Blender and Unreal Engine sandstorm going to bring a new technology to the industry in character production that non industry have it yet.And with that we will bring together the world's most passionate and talented artists in the world, and with the passion we have, we will combine each other's skills, and work together to create unique styles and creative visual that will impact the whole digital human and gaming industry never seen before.And with such passion and motivation that we have built in each one of us in our company, we will always develop our technology and evolve and bring new way of entertainments that will connect every passion artist around the world.For more information about SANDSTORM Inc. and their services, visit their website at

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.