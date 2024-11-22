Old National Bank Earns 2025 Military Friendly® Employer, Supplier, Brand Designations

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (NASDAQ: ONB) – Old National Bancorp (“Old National”) announced today that it has earned the 2025 Military Friendly® Employer designation, evaluated from both public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. More than 1,200 companies participated in this year’s Military Friendly® survey.

Results for the 2025 recognitions, published by G.I. Jobs magazine, recognized Old National in four award categories:

The top Gold Award as a Military Friendly ® Employer

Employer Designation as a Military Friendly ® Company

Company Designation as a Military Friendly ® Supplier Diversity Program

Supplier Diversity Program Designation as a Military Friendly Brand®

Military Friendly® is a recognized standard for measuring an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the community of active duty, reserves, guard, veterans, and their spouses. Organizations that exceed standards are recognized as part of the Top 10, Gold, Silver, or Bronze in categories based on revenue.

“Most veterans face many challenges when transitioning to the civilian world,” said Jeff Boudreau, a veteran of the U.S. Marines and co-chair of Old National’s internal team member Military Veterans Impact Network (MVIN). “Groups like our Military Veterans Impact Network help people to better understand those challenges and assist veterans in becoming more engaged by being patient as veterans unpack and embrace their experience, build relationships, and become fully present at work.”

Old National’s MVIN group consists of approximately 100 team members located in multiple markets throughout the Midwest and Southeast. They work together to create sustainable programs for transitioning veterans while providing team members who are military veterans – and their family members and supporters – with education, resources, and networking opportunities. A mentoring program at ONB also pairs veterans with a member of the Executive Leadership Team, providing valuable work/life insights to both parties.

From hiring and career advancement to customer service and charitable investment, Military Friendly® Companies lead the way in the categories of Recruitment, New Hire Retention, Employee Turnover, and Promotion and Advancement of veterans and military employees.

“We salute these exemplary employers who raise the bar and understand that hiring military personnel is not merely an act of goodwill, but a testament to a standard that truly embodies sound business wisdom,” said Kayla Lopez, Senior Director of Military Partnerships at Military Friendly®. “Their steadfast commitment to integrating military personnel into their workforce not only reflects their compassion, but also underscores their business acumen.”

Old National will be showcased among the 2025 Military Friendly® Employers in the Winter issue of G.I. Jobs® magazine, and on MilitaryFriendly.com.

For more information on active and veteran military employment at Old National, go to oldnational.com/about-us/careers/active-military-veterans.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) is the holding company of Old National Bank. As the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest, Old National proudly serves clients primarily in the Midwest and Southeast. With approximately $54 billion of assets and $31 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 30 banking companies headquartered in the United States. Tracing our roots to 1834, Old National focuses on building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients while also strengthening and supporting the communities we serve. In addition to providing extensive services in consumer and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management and capital markets services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com. In 2024, Points of Light named Old National one of "The Civic 50" -- an honor reserved for the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States.

ABOUT MILITARY FRIENDLY® EMPLOYERS

Military Friendly® is the standard that measures an organization’s commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community. Over 2,100 organizations compete annually for Military Friendly® designation annually. Military Friendly® ratings are owned by Viqtory, Inc., a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business. Viqtory is not affiliated with or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or the federal government. Results are produced via a rules-based algorithm. The data-driven Military Friendly® lists and methodology can be found at militaryfriendly.com/mfcguide.

ABOUT VIQTORY

Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its owned assets such as Military Spouse Magazine®, Vetrepreneur®, G.I. Jobs® and Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Dept of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at Viqtory.com.

Investor Relations:

Lynell Durchholz

(812) 464-1366

lynell.durchholz@oldnational.com

Media Relations:

Rick Vach

(904) 535-9489

rick.vach@oldnational.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.