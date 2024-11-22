Interpublic Named Most Awarded Holding Company at ANA Multicultural Excellence Awards

Interpublic Secures 18 Wins Across Categories

IW Group Recognized as the Most Awarded Agency

New York, NY, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) was honored with an impressive 18 awards, more than any other holding company, at the ANA Multicultural Excellence Awards, which showcase work that makes a difference and celebrates the teams who are leading the charge in establishing an unwavering, authentic commitment to effectively include and engage with diverse, multicultural audiences.

IW Group, the fully integrated communications and experiential marketing agency with a focus on multicultural and multi-generational markets, emerged as the most awarded agency, securing the highest overall wins (eight) and the most Grand Prize-level awards (three). The agency earned a Grand Prize in the Asian category for “Sweet Connections AI” for McDonalds and in the Holiday and Milestones and Marketing to the 50+ Consumer categories for “Embrace Your Inner Dragon” for AARP. In addition, IW Group also took home category awards for “The Verse” for Jack Daniels.

Other Grand Prize winners included FCB Chicago for “Banned Book Club” for the Digital Public Library of America in the Cross-Cultural category, Carmichael Lynch for “Beautiful Silence” for Subaru of America in the People with Disabilities category, and McCann for “Bring in the Subs” for Mastercard in the Sports category.

Other Interpublic wins included:

Jack Morton, DEIB Excellence Award, “The Cadillac Lounge: Bringing Big Dreams and Bold Ambition to ABFF,” Cadillac

Casanova McCann and McCann Worldgroup, Hispanic, “Found in Translation: The untold story of children who give a voice to generations,” U.S. Bank

FCB Canada, Experiential, Influencer, LBGTQ+, Socially Responsible, “Rainbow Deposits,” BMO

“This achievement underscores our network’s unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion. At Interpublic, we believe that authentic engagement with diverse, multicultural audiences is not just a goal but a responsibility,” said Channing Martin, Chief Diversity and Social Impact Officer at Interpublic. “Through RISE[BN1] , our DEI and Social Impact strategy, we endeavor to elevate and empower communities, and these wins speak to that fundamental goal,” she continued.

About Interpublic

Interpublic (NYSE: IPG) (www.interpublic.com) is a values-based, data-fueled, and creatively-driven provider of marketing solutions. Home to some of the world’s best-known and most innovative communications specialists, IPG global brands include Acxiom, Craft, FCB, FutureBrand, Golin, Huge, Initiative, IPG Health, IPG Mediabrands, Jack Morton, KINESSO, MAGNA, McCann, Mediahub, Momentum, MRM, MullenLowe Global, Octagon, R/GA, UM, Weber Shandwick and more. IPG is an S&P 500 company with total revenue of $10.89 billion in 2023.





