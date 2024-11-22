Air Crane Helicopter Market Forecasting Essentials: Interpreting CAGR and USD Projections Accurately 2023-2032

Air Crane Helicopter Market - By end user, the civil and commercial segment is anticipated to exhibit fastest growth from 2023–2032.

The air crane helicopter industry was valued at $4.8 billion in 2022, and is estimated to garner $10.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “ Air Crane Helicopter Market by Endurance (Up to 15,000 Feet, and Above 15,000 Feet), External Load Capacity (Up to 10,000 Pounds, 10,000 to 20,000 Pounds, and Above 20,000 Pounds), Application (Power Line Construction, Aerial Firefighting, Oil & Gas, Logistics Operations, and Others), and End User (Civil & Commercial, and Military): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032”.According to the report, the global air crane helicopter industry generated $4.77 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $10.79 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 8.6% from 2023 to 2032.Prime determinants of growthThe growth of the global air crane helicopter market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for aerial firefighting capabilities, growth in construction projects, and surge in global energy production. However, strict aviation regulations and high upfront and maintenance costs hamper the growth of the market. The growth of the global air crane helicopter market is driven by factors such as increasing demand for aerial firefighting capabilities, growth in construction projects, and surge in global energy production. However, strict aviation regulations and high upfront and maintenance costs hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increasing adoption in developing regions and technological advancements are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the air crane helicopter market during the forecast period.

Drivers Increase In Demand for Aerial Firefighting CapabilitiesGrowth In Construction ProjectsSurge In Global Energy ProductionOpportunities Increase In Adoption in Developing RegionsTechnological AdvancementsRestraints Strict Aviation RegulationsHigh Upfront and Maintenance CostsImpact of Russia–Ukraine War ScenarioOn February 24, 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine, leading to the Russo–Ukrainian war that began in 2014. There is an emergence of global economic uncertainties due to geopolitical conflicts. In times of economic unpredictability, aviation companies' or airports' budgets can be affected, potentially influencing the allocation of funds for air crane helicopters. This, in turn, can impact the adoption and integration of air crane helicopter products or the ability to invest in air crane services.Furthermore, increased defense spending is being earmarked for upgrading logistics/transport rotorcraft fleets considering global tensions. This ancillary demand can have a positive effect for companies also supplying civilian air crane platforms, in terms of bolstered revenue resources.Recent Advancements in the Air Crane Helicopter SectorIn December 2022, Erickson Incorporated marked the delivery of its eighth S-64 Air Crane helicopter to the Korea Forest Service, reinforcing a 20-year collaboration in providing essential firefighting rotorcraft. This latest delivery, fulfilling a 2020 contract, features a 2,650-gallon tank and rapid snorkel fill system, facilitating precise water drops for 24/7 fire attack capabilities. Leveraging the Air Crane's unique aerial lift capacity, the Korea Forest Service can achieve over 25,000 gallons per hour from nearby water sources to combat uncontrolled wildfires effectively.In December 2022, the U.S. Navy granted approval for the full-scale manufacturing ramp-up of the CH-53K King Stallion helicopter by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Corporation division. Following extensive testing and initial low-rate production deliveries to the U.S. Marine Corps, the CH-53K program received the green light to enter full-rate production. This milestone accelerates the platform's production tempo, with larger procurement quantities anticipated to drive increased efficiencies and reduced per-unit costs. Positioned as the premier asset for future amphibious assault and cargo missions, the CH-53K, boasting triple the lift capacity, is set to replace older heavy-lift helicopters as the Marine Corps retires them.In March 2021, Erickson Incorporated renewed its vital firefighting agreements with Greece, reinforcing a two-decade commitment to supporting Greek authorities during critical wildfire seasons. The elite pilots and S-64 Air Crane helicopters from Erickson have proven indispensable in times of crisis.In May 2020, Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Corporation division, showcased advancements in autonomous flight capabilities to the U.S. Army. Collaborating with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), Sikorsky completed initial demonstrations of an optionally piloted UH-60A Black Hawk, performing essential missions like cargo resupply and aircraft rescue without onboard crew. Employing sophisticated autonomy systems developed in partnership with DARPA, the uninhabited Black Hawk demonstrated safety and reliability comparable to human-piloted operations.

The up to 15,000 feet segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodDepending on endurance, the up to 15,000 feet segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global air crane helicopter market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the increasing need for aerial operations in high-altitude environments. However, the above 15,000 feet segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2032, as industries such as energy exploration, mountain rescue, and scientific research increasingly rely on helicopters capable of operating at extreme altitudes above 15,000 feet to access remote sites and conduct critical missions in challenging environments.The 10,000 to 20,000 pounds segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast periodOn the basis of external load capacity, the 10,000 to 20,000 pounds segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global air crane helicopter market revenue and is anticipated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period owing to growing investments in infrastructure projects such as construction of bridges, dams, and power plants that require helicopters with high external load capacities. Moreover, the above 20,000 pounds segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 9.8% from 2023 to 2032, as industries such as mining, and energy rely on helicopters to transport heavy machinery, drilling equipment, and bulk materials.The aerial firefighting segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodDepending on application, the aerial firefighting segment garnered the largest share in 2022, accounting for nearly one-fifth of the global air crane helicopter market revenue and the same segment is projected to record the highest CAGR of 10.6% from 2023 to 2032. This is owing to heightened concerns over wildfires caused by climate change, urbanization, and land management practices. These have led to increased investments in aerial firefighting resources, including air crane helicopters, to enhance wildfire prevention, detection, and suppression efforts.The civil and commercial segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy end user, the civil and commercial segment acquired the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global air crane helicopter market revenue and the same segment is projected to record the highest CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2032. This is owing to civil and commercial end users leveraging air crane helicopters to support infrastructure development initiatives, such as bridge construction, power line installation, and urban development projects.North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Region wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifth of the market revenue, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period, as North America experiences frequent wildfires, especially in regions such as California and the Pacific Northwest, necessitating the use of air crane helicopters equipped with firefighting systems to combat and contain wildfires effectively. Key Insights from the Report:The air crane helicopter market analysis spans across 16 countries, offering a comprehensive segment breakdown of each nation's value ($ billion) during the forecasted period of 2022-2032.The study incorporates top-tier data, expert opinions, thorough analysis, and crucial independent perspectives.The research methodology is designed to present a well-rounded perspective on global markets, aiding stakeholders in informed decision-making to realize their ambitious growth goals.A meticulous review of over 3,700 product literature, annual reports, industry statements, and analogous materials from major industry participants has been undertaken to enhance the understanding of the market.

Leading Market PlayersAirbus SEAircrane, Inc.Columbia HelicoptersErickson IncorporatedHigh Performance Helicopters CorpKaman CorporationLockheed Martin CorporationRussian HelicoptersTextron Aviation Inc.The Boeing Company

