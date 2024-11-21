Strengthening the role of Latin America and the Caribbean in the new geopolitical reality

SLOVENIA, November 21 - The second day of the conference opened with a keynote address by Mateja Norčič Štamcar, Director-General of the Directorate for Political Affairs, who stressed the importance of the conference as a platform for strengthening cooperation at the bilateral level with individual countries, at the bi-regional level between the EU and the LAC region, and at the multilateral level: "Only by working together can we forge a strategic partnership that not only meets the immediate needs of both regions, but also promotes long-term global stability and shared prosperity." There was a constructive exchange of views and ideas aimed at finding solutions and promoting cooperation. Representatives from the region shared their ideas and made concrete proposals to strengthen relations.

The participants then exchanged views on multilateral cooperation and water and climate diplomacy with a number of interlocutors from the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs. They were briefed on Slovenia's activities in the United Nations Security Council and on the challenges and objectives that Slovenia is addressing.

The LAC Days concluded with a panel discussion on the evolving role of the region and its key political, economic and social challenges in a rapidly changing global geopolitical environment, as well as on new opportunities to strengthen ties. Participants included State Secretary Marko Štucin and representatives from the region – Secretary General of the Association of Caribbean States Rodolfo Sabonge, Ambassador of Brazil Eduardo Prisco Paraiso Ramos, Ambassador of Chile Alex Wetzig, Ambassador of Cuba Pablo Berti Oliva and Ambassador of El Salvador Julia Villatoro Tario. The discussion was moderated by Dr Matjaž Nahtigal.

"The LAC region is of geostrategic importance for both Slovenia and the EU. We share a commitment to the fundamental principles that guide our societies and our efforts for global peace and security," said State Secretary Štucin in his concluding remarks.

The programme was rounded off by a musical performance by representatives of the LAC region – baritone singer Juan Zuleta and pianist Gioel Andreolli – and a banquet of selected culinary delights, including regional dishes contributed by the embassies of LAC countries and members of the Latin American Society in Slovenia.