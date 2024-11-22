Mansfield BioIncubator Announces the Second $80K Mansfield Pitch Competition on December 5, 2024

Following the momentum of the inaugural $40,000 competition, this event raises the stakes, offering $80,000 in prizes.

MANSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The competition will feature up to 12 startups, members companies from Mansfield BioIncubator, (the lineup will be announced soon) across various sectors, including therapeutics, diagnostics, medical devices, and other life science industries. Competitors will deliver either a 5-minute presentation or a poster presentation. The event will offer an exceptional platform for emerging companies to gain exposure, receive mentorship, and secure essential funding to advance their groundbreaking solutions.The prize package includes cash awards and lab space for the top contestants. The first-place winner will receive $37K ($12K cash + 10 months of lab space), second place will receive $23K ($8K cash + months of lab space), and third place will win $14K ($4K cash + 4 months of lab space). Additional special prizes will be revealed closer to the event.“We’re building on the resounding success of the First Mansfield Pitch Competition,” said Russ Yukhananov, President of Mansfield BioIncubator, “and are excited to establish a long-standing series of pitch competitions. These events will serve as a gateway to Mansfield BioIncubator’s vibrant and expanding life science ecosystem, connecting startups with fellow entrepreneurs, investors, and industry professionals.”For more information or to apply, contact Alex Shlyankevich, Director of Investments, atalexsh@bioinc.org.

