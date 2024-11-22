AI Unlimited Group Expands AI-Driven Solutions as Services Sector Growth Creates New Opportunities

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Unlimited Group Inc. (OTCQB: AIUG), a leader in AI innovation across fintech, travel, and investment sectors, is excited to announce its strengthened commitment to providing AI-powered tools and solutions as the U.S. services sector continues to show promising growth. With the latest S&P Global Services PMI report highlighting the ongoing expansion and resilience of the services industry, AI Unlimited’s technology offers timely support to businesses aiming to enhance operational efficiency and customer engagement in this evolving landscape.

The latest PMI reading for November, which underscores the stability and growth within the U.S. services sector, signals increased opportunities for AI-driven solutions to optimize and scale customer interactions, data insights, and operational processes. AI Unlimited Group’s portfolio companies are strategically positioned to capitalize on this trend, offering AI-enhanced products that address the demands of service-driven markets.

AI Solutions to Enhance Customer Experience and Business Operations

AI Unlimited Group’s portfolio includes companies designed to revolutionize their respective sectors through AI-powered personalization, automation, and predictive analytics:

• Travl.App: As the travel industry aligns with services growth, Travl.App is poised to enhance the customer experience with its fully integrated digital savings wallet and goal-based savings plans, in partnership with Dwolla and Visa’s open banking solutions. With the ability to plan, save, and book within a single app, Travl.App provides personalized travel recommendations that cater to millennial and luxury travelers seeking flexible and affordable options. “By integrating savings and open banking features, we’re helping travelers not only dream but also save and book smarter,” stated Ike Pyun, SVP of Travl.App.

• Nest Egg Investments: Nest Egg leverages AI to support investors with data-driven, customized strategies in volatile markets. As services expand, so too does the demand for accessible and intelligent investment solutions. Nest Egg’s AI-powered portfolio management tools align with these needs, offering tailored recommendations that optimize both experience and returns for retail investors.

• Resolve Debt: As the services sector grows, Resolve Debt’s AI-powered platform streamlines accounts receivable and debt collection, improving recovery rates for financial institutions. Resolve leverages predictive analytics to create customized engagement strategies, aligning with the sector’s need for efficient, customer-centric services.

• Lever App: With the anticipated resumption of student loan payments, Lever App helps borrowers manage repayments efficiently, navigating federal programs with AI-powered recommendations and automation. Lever’s technology aligns with the services sector’s demand for reliable, user-friendly financial tools.

AI-Powered Services and Economic Resilience

The expansion of the U.S. services sector reflects a strong consumer base and business investment climate, creating opportunities for AI Unlimited Group to deliver scalable, efficient solutions that align with industry needs. With AI-powered tools supporting companies in managing resources, enhancing consumer experience, and driving growth, AI Unlimited Group remains committed to empowering services sector companies to adapt and thrive in an increasingly digital world.

About AI Unlimited Group Inc.

AI Unlimited Group Inc. is a pioneering AI company dedicated to revolutionizing industries with state-of-the-art artificial intelligence solutions. The company’s diverse portfolio spans fintech, automation, and consumer technology, offering integrated, AI-driven tools that enhance experiences for businesses and individuals alike. For more information, visit www.aiug.ai.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ. The Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies

1-800-REDCHIP (733-2447)

1-407-644-4256

AIUG@redchip.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.