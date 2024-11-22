Atomic Layer Deposition (ALD) Equipment Market Key Drivers, Share, Restraintsand Emerging Trends 2024 to 2031 - Exactitude Consultancy

The globally ALD equipment market is expected to be valued USD 4.56 billion in 2024 and USD 9.34 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 9.41% from 2024 to 2031.

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The atomic layer deposition (ALD) market is expected to see substantial growth due to the rising demand for semiconductor chips, which are critical components in a variety of electronic devices. ALD is a widely used technique in semiconductor fabrication, enabling the precise deposition of materials at the atomic level. The growth of the semiconductor manufacturing industry is anticipated to accelerate during the forecast period, driven by the increasing need for more advanced electronic devices and integrated circuits.

However, the market has faced challenges, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted semiconductor production and negatively impacted the ALD market. Additionally, the industrial demand for lithium-ion batteries and solar cells, two other key sectors where ALD is applied, also suffered due to supply chain disruptions and reduced manufacturing activity.

The growing emphasis on reducing carbon footprints and tackling environmental concerns has spurred governments worldwide to support the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs). This, in turn, has significantly increased the demand for lithium-ion batteries, which benefit from ALD in the deposition of nanostructured materials, enhancing their performance and efficiency. As the EV market expands, the ALD market for battery manufacturing is set to grow proportionally, contributing positively to market dynamics.

ALD is also making notable strides in the solar cell industry, particularly as manufacturers in countries like China shift to this technology to enhance the efficiency of photovoltaic cells. With rising investments in renewable energy, ALD’s role in improving solar technology is expected to continue expanding.

In addition to EVs and solar energy, the growing adoption of lightweight and portable electronic devices is further boosting the demand for ALD. The increasing use of these technologies, combined with advancements in ALD techniques for electronics and semiconductor fabrication, positions the market for continued growth over the forecast period.

The automotive sector is also playing a key role in expanding the ALD market, as the industry increasingly adopts ALD for various applications, including semiconductor fabrication for vehicle electronics. The rising global shift towards eco-friendly technologies, particularly in the electric vehicle sector, is contributing to the growth in demand for ALD in battery production, semiconductor manufacturing, and renewable energy applications.

Plasma Enhanced Atomic Layer Deposition (PEALD) equipment is expected to experience the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in the ALD equipment market during the forecast period. PEALD offers the same advantages as conventional ALD methods but with additional benefits such as pre- and post-deposition in-situ treatment capabilities. This enhanced feature is especially beneficial in semiconductor applications like CMOS (Complementary Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor) structures, MOSFETs (Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors), capacitors, and other semiconductor devices. These advantages give PEALD a competitive edge, contributing significantly to its market growth.

The "More Moore" application is anticipated to capture the largest market share in the ALD equipment market during the forecast period. This application focuses on increasing the functionality and performance of integrated circuits without reducing the size of the chips. The growing demand for memory and logic devices, particularly for 3D NAND flash memory technology, is one of the key drivers for the ALD equipment market in More Moore applications. The increasing need for high storage speed, coupled with the growing adoption of 3D NAND flash memory, is expected to propel the market's growth in this segment.

With the expansion of storage capacities and higher performance in electronics, the ALD equipment market for More Moore applications is forecasted to see robust growth. The semiconductor industry’s focus on advanced technologies such as 3D NAND flash memory, which avoids reducing chip size while enhancing storage speed, is anticipated to fuel this trend. It is estimated that this sector could experience a growth rate of approximately 15-18% over the next decade, reflecting the increasing demand for next-generation storage technologies in consumer electronics, data centers, and mobile devices.

Regional Analysis of the Atomic Layer Deposition Market

The global atomic layer deposition (ALD) market has been segmented into five key regions: Asia-Pacific, North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia-Pacific held a dominant share of more than 43% of the global market in the period leading up to 2019, and is expected to maintain its leading position throughout the forecast period of 2024-2031. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for consumer electronics such as smartphones, personal computers, laptops, and other advanced gadgets. The increasing reliance on complex integrated circuits (ICs) and chips for these devices is propelling the adoption of ALD techniques in the region.

In addition to the electronics sector, the medical industry is expected to significantly contribute to the growth of the ALD market in Asia-Pacific during the forecast period. The rising demand for high-performance medical devices, along with the need for precision in their fabrication, is anticipated to drive further adoption of ALD technologies.

In Europe, the market growth is primarily driven by the increasing application of ALD techniques in semiconductor fabrication, particularly for the production of cutting-edge devices and microchips. The region also benefits from a growing focus on nanomaterials synthesis. Furthermore, the automotive industry, which is robust in countries such as Germany, France, and Italy, is expected to further fuel market demand for ALD, as automotive manufacturers increasingly utilize advanced materials and technologies for vehicle design and production.

The North American market, particularly the United States, is poised for strong growth as the semiconductor and electronics industries continue to advance. Government initiatives and increasing investments in renewable energy and nanotechnology applications are expected to provide additional growth momentum.

In Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, while the ALD market is currently smaller in comparison, emerging industries in renewable energy and electronics manufacturing are likely to drive regional demand during the forecast period.

Overall, the global ALD market is forecasted to experience strong regional growth, with Asia-Pacific and Europe leading the way, fueled by advancements in electronics, semiconductors, and medical technology. The market is expected to grow at an approximate CAGR of 15%-18% through 2028, as industries continue to recognize the benefits of ALD for manufacturing precision and efficiency across a range of applications.

Key Players:

Forge Nano Inc.

Beneq Group

Oxford Instruments plc

The Kurt J. Lesker Company

Pico sun Oy

SENTECH Instruments GmbH

Arradiance, LLC

NCD Co. Ltd.

Lam Research Corporation

ASM International

Applied Materials, Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

CVD Equipment Corporation

Market Segments:

By Deposition Method:

Plasma Enhanced ALD

Thermal ALD

Spatial ALD

Roll to Roll ALD

Powder ALD

Others (ALD on Polymers, Catalytic ALD)

By Film Type:

Oxide Films

Metal Films

Sulfide Films

Nitride Films

Fluoride Films

By Application (Non-Semiconductor):

Medical

Energy

Conventional Optics

Coating (Parts, Polymer, and Powder)

By Application (Semiconductor):

More than Moore MEMS & Sensors RF Devices Advanced Packaging Power Devices Photonics (LED and VCSEL) CMOS Image Sensors

Research & Development Facilities

More Moore

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

South America

Middle East & Africa

Gulf Coast Countries (GCC)

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Recent Developments in ALD Equipment Industry

Forge Nano's ALD for Gallium Nitride Power Devices : Forge Nano has focused on advancing ALD technologies for gallium nitride (GaN) power devices. Their developments are critical for improving the performance of power electronics, which are used in electric vehicles and renewable energy applications

: Forge Nano has focused on advancing ALD technologies for gallium nitride (GaN) power devices. Their developments are critical for improving the performance of power electronics, which are used in electric vehicles and renewable energy applications Beneq’s Compound Semiconductor Surge : Beneq, a company specializing in ALD equipment, has been contributing to the growth of compound semiconductors. Their work, especially in collaboration with Yole Group, emphasizes ALD's role in the development of next-generation semiconductors used in optoelectronics and photonics

: Beneq, a company specializing in ALD equipment, has been contributing to the growth of compound semiconductors. Their work, especially in collaboration with Yole Group, emphasizes ALD's role in the development of next-generation semiconductors used in optoelectronics and photonics Beneq's Anti-Reflective Coating Technology : Beneq has unveiled a novel solution called Beneq AtomGrass™, which is an anti-reflective coating made using ALD. This technology is poised to enhance performance in solar cells and LED applications, showcasing ALD’s growing role in energy-efficient technologies

: Beneq has unveiled a novel solution called Beneq AtomGrass™, which is an anti-reflective coating made using ALD. This technology is poised to enhance performance in solar cells and LED applications, showcasing ALD’s growing role in energy-efficient technologies Georgia Tech’s Crystallization of TiO2 via ALD : Researchers at Georgia Tech have made significant strides in the crystallization of titanium dioxide (TiO2) using ALD. This technology has important applications in solar cells and environmental sustainability, further solidifying ALD’s potential in green technologies

: Researchers at Georgia Tech have made significant strides in the crystallization of titanium dioxide (TiO2) using ALD. This technology has important applications in solar cells and environmental sustainability, further solidifying ALD’s potential in green technologies ALD and IoT Connectivity: ALD technologies are being increasingly applied to Internet of Things (IoT) devices, improving the performance and miniaturization of components. ALD enables the deposition of ultra-thin films, crucial for enhancing sensor reliability and functionality in various IoT applications​

