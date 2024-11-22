SIMPPLE Ltd. Announces Sale and Deployment of 89 Autonomous Cleaning Robots Across Three Major MRT Lines in Singapore Operated By SMRT Trains





Singapore, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIMPPLE Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPPL) (“SIMPPLE” or “the Company”), a leading technology provider and innovator in the facilities management sector, through its subsidiary, today announced that the Company had completed the sale and successful deployment of 89 autonomous cleaning robots across Singapore, marking the largest robotic fleet in the land transport sector with rail operator SMRT Trains.

Aligned with the broader Singapore Government initiative to push towards greater automation and digital transformation, SMRT Trains awarded the autonomous cleaning robot contract to SIMPPLE’s subsidiary to deploy across three major train lines of Singapore’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system in Singapore. The aggregate contract value with SMRT Trains remains undisclosed due to confidentiality provisions.

These robots utilise advanced sensors and artificial intelligence to navigate through MRT stations with precision, ensuring a more thorough and consistent clean without human intervention. Intended to significantly accelerate the speed and efficiency of cleaning operations, these robots relieve the cleaning workforce of strenuous and repetitive tasks.

As demand for environmental services continues to rise, driven by economic sophistication and urbanization, public expectations on maintaining good standards of public hygiene remain high amidst Singapore’s international reputation as a Clean and Green city. That said, the tight labour market and aging workforce in Singapore compel forward-looking enterprises like SMRT Trains to adopt new technologies like SIMPPLE’s robotics to complement an already manpower-lean workforce while enabling existing staff to focus on more complex tasks. As part of the contract to work in tandem with the cleaning workforce, SIMPPLE also trained the cleaners at the MRT stations to operate robots, analyse robot-collected data, and project trends to optimize workflows to maximize efficiency.

Over the past months, SMRT Trains has witnessed a cleaner environment and a more productive workforce. These autonomous cleaning robots clean a defined area three times faster than workers, which in turn, frees up time for them to focus on restroom cleanliness and productive task assignments. As a result of these improvements, SMRT Trains was recently recognised as the Organisation (Public Sector) of the Year at the Let’s Observe Ourselves (LOO) Award Ceremony on November 19. Organisations are nominated based on their efforts in promoting and enhancing the standard of restroom cleanliness as well as adoption of smart solution on amenities maintenance.

"We are thrilled to supply our robots all across Singapore’s MRT stations. Partnering with SMRT Trains to transform facility management operations with autonomous cleaning robots is a step in the right direction as Singapore transitions to outcome-based contracting,” said Norman Schroeder, chief executive of SIMPPLE Ltd. “We celebrate SMRT Trains’ tech-progressive mindset and achievement for this LOO award. This deployment to supply 89 robots marks our strategic expansion into the rail transport sector in Singapore, and possibly more going forward. SIMPPLE stands ready to support all other overseas rail operators in their own countries with our autonomous cleaning robotics solutions.”

About SIMPPLE LTD.

Headquartered in Singapore, SIMPPLE LTD. is an advanced technology solution provider in the emerging PropTech space, focused on helping facilities owners and managers manage facilities autonomously. Founded in 2016, the Company has a strong foothold in the Singapore facilities management market, serving over 60 clients in both the public and private sectors and extending out of Singapore into Australia and the Middle East. The Company has developed its proprietary SIMPPLE Ecosystem, to create an automated workforce management tool for building maintenance, surveillance and cleaning comprised of a mix of software and hardware solutions such as robotics (both cleaning and security) and Internet-of-Things ("IoT") devices.

For more information on SIMPPLE, please visit: https://www.simpple.ai

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, we or our representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or our future performance, including: our financial performance and projections; our growth in revenue and earnings; and our business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as “may,” “should,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “contemplates,” “estimates,” “believes,” “plans,” “projected,” “predicts,” “potential,” or “hopes” or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including: our ability to change the direction of the Company; our ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; and the competitive environment of our business. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement.

Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions about us. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this press release and other statements made from time to time by us or our representatives might not occur.

For investor and media queries, please contact:

SIMPPLE LTD.

Investor Relations Department

Website: https://www.investor.simpple.ai/

Email: ir@simpple.ai

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Scott Powell, President

1177 Avenue of the Americas, 5th Floor

New York, NY 10036

Tel: (646) 893-5835

Email: info@skylineccg.com

SIMPPLE Robotics in SMRT Train station Robot on cleaning duty along MRT train station corridor SIMPPLE Robotics in SMRT Train station Robot located at Singapore Circle Line - Bayfront train station SIMPPLE Robotics in SMRT Train station Robot located along Singapore East West Line

