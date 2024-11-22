Leading International Law Firms to Host Webinar on November 28, 2024 at 2:30PM AEDT on Going Public in the US for APAC Companies

PERTH, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globavend Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: GVH) (“Globavend”), an emerging e-commerce logistics services provider, today announced that it will present in a live webinar teamed up by international law firms on Going Public in the US – an APAC Experience. The webinar will be held on November 28, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. AEDT. Participants will gain insights from the Nasdaq and industry experts in going public in the US.

At the webinar, Neil Waldron, Nasdaq’s Director of Corporate Platforms, and Frank Yau, Chairman and CEO of Globavend, alongside leading international law firms, including K&L Gates LLP and Conyers Dill & Pearman, and industry experts will share the benefits and strategies of going public in the US, their knowledge and experience in bringing businesses public in the US, with particular focus on APAC companies, and the key considerations for companies who wish to pursue such journey.

Presenters:

Neil Waldron – Director of Corporate Platforms, Nasdaq

Virginia Tam – Partner, K&L Gates LLP

Flora Wong – Partner, Conyers Dill & Pearman

Ronald Ma – Founding Partner, Ma & Company Solicitors

Gordon Yu – Director, Marksman Corporate Services Limited

Leon Mak – Managing Partner (Perth), Pitcher Partners

Brian Ho – Head of Corporate Finance, Pedder Street Advisory

Frank Yau – Chairman and CEO, Globavend Holdings Limited

Register for the webinar here :

https://www.eventbrite.hk/e/going-public-on-the-us-stock-market-an-oceania-experience-tickets-1073920658599?aff=oddtdtcreator

Frank Yau, Chairman and CEO of Globavend, stated “we are pleased that Nasdaq and international law firms have teamed up to host this webinar, for which we can share our insights on the benefits in going public in the US. Nasdaq is indeed a brilliant platform to booster the growth of companies. We, Globavend, are pleased to have the support from Nasdaq to foster our development.”

About Globavend Holdings Limited

Globavend Holdings Limited, an emerging e-commerce logistics provider, offers end-to-end logistics solutions in Hong Kong, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company primarily serves enterprise customers, including e-commerce merchants and operators of e-commerce platforms, facilitating business-to-consumer (B2C) transactions. As an e-commerce logistics provider, Globavend delivers integrated cross-border logistics services from Hong Kong to Australia and New Zealand. It provides customers with a comprehensive solution, encompassing pre-carriage parcel drop-off, parcel consolidation, air-freight forwarding, customs clearance, on-carriage parcel transportation, and final delivery.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Globavend Holdings Limited

Wai Yiu Yau, Chairman and CEO

project@globavend.com (61) 08 6141 3263

Legal Disclaimer:

