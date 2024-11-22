PubMatic and DIGITS Agency Bring Advanced AdTech to Local Grocery and Convenience Stores

Strategic Partnership to Launch with Fareway Stores and Vroom Delivery, Offering Precise Digital Advertising, Measurement and Performance at the Local Level

NO-HEADQUARTERS/REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIGITS, a leading independent retail media agency, and PubMatic (Nasdaq: PUBM), an independent technology company delivering digital advertising’s supply chain of the future, announce their strategic partnership to leverage PubMatic’s Convert, a scalable full-funnel commerce media platform, to monetize digital grocery advertising inventory and audiences programmatically with omnichannel, closed-loop reporting. With digital grocery shopping in the United States projected to surpass $200 billion for the first time in 2024 (per EMARKETER), this partnership will empower a robust network of regional grocers, convenience stores and digital commerce platforms to capitalize on this tremendous growth with unprecedented ad tech capabilities.

The partnership will launch with key online grocery publishers, including Fareway Stores, the local American grocery chain with more than $1.5 billion in annual revenue across 140 stores, including supermarkets, butcher shops and liquor stores, and Vroom Delivery, an on-demand service for thousands of convenience stores across the country including chains like 270-location retailer H&S Energy's Power Market and Extra Mile Brands.

“As the digital marketplace for convenience stores expands rapidly, this partnership presents a great opportunity to leverage programmatic advertising at a local level,” said John Nelson, CEO of Vroom Delivery. “By integrating advanced advertising solutions, we are empowering our retail partners and advertisers to engage more effectively with their customers, driving growth for the stores across the country that our part of our everyday lives.”

“We’re ready and excited to join forces with PubMatic to drive growth and innovation in the retail media space,” added Dave Glaza, CEO & Founder of DIGITS. “By combining our expertise in managed service retail media with PubMatic’s cutting-edge technology, we’re empowering local businesses to compete with larger retailers and providing brands with targeted, effective advertising solutions on premium onsite and offsite inventory.”

Consumer shopping habits are increasingly moving towards online shopping as more individuals choose delivery and pickup options from local grocery stores. According to EMARKETER’s forecast, grocery will become the largest e-commerce category by 2026, with a projected $335.19 billion in sales by 2027. This shift offers significant growth potential for programmatic digital advertising, allowing brands to use targeted local ads to connect with consumers who are shopping for groceries and household products online. This collaboration will empower local businesses throughout the United States to take advantage of programmatic technology by maximizing the value of their digital resources and offering brands key opportunities to engage with shoppers right at the point of sale.

“PubMatic is excited to empower local businesses to harness the power of their digital assets and connect with consumers in new and innovative ways,” remarked Tim Rogers, Vice President of Commerce Media at PubMatic. “This partnership will be a game-changer for the consumer, the local retailer and brand marketer, and we’re excited to see its impact on the commerce industry.”

