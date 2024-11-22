Gene Panel Market to Surpass USD 11.75 Billion by 2031 | SkyQuest Technology

Gene panels are now more reasonably priced due to the decline in the cost of genomic sequencing, which makes comprehensive genetic testing and analysis of a broad variety of illnesses possible.

Westford, USA, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SkyQuest projects that the Global Gene Panel Market share will reach a value of USD 11.75 Billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 19.30% during the forecast period (2024-2031). The gene panel industry is growing due to the increased requirement for genetic screening to prevent the death rates from genetic abnormalities and the growing incidence of cancer and hereditary disorders. Furthermore, the main strategy used by physicians to improve illness prediction and therapy is determining the genetic propensity for different forms of cancer or other genetic problems. Globally, there were almost 20 million new instances of cancer in 2022, and by 2040, that figure is predicted to increase to 29.9 million, according to the National Cancer Institute. The market is anticipated to expand as a result of the rising incidence of cancer and the growing usage of gene panels in cancer-focused therapies.

Gene Panel Market Overview:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 USD 2.86 Billion Estimated Value by 2031 USD 11.75 Billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 19.30% Forecast Period 2024–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product & Services, Techniques, Designs, Application, End Use, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America Report Highlights Gene panel market growth driven by innovation Key Market Opportunities Expanding Applications in Precision Oncology Key Market Drivers Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

Gene Panel Market Segmental Analysis

Global Gene Panel Market is segmented by Product and Services, Technique, Design, Application, End User and Region.

Based on Product and Services, the market is segmented into Test Kits, and Testing Services. Based on Technique, the market is segmented into Amplicon-based Approach, and Hybridization-based Approach.

Based on Design the market is segmented into Predesigned Gene Panel, and Customized Gene Panel.

Based on Application, the market is segmented into Cancer Risk Assessment, Diagnosis of Congenital Diseases, and Pharmacogenetics.

Based on end user, the market is segmented into Research and Academic Institutes, Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies.

Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & and Africa.

Test Kits Drive Market Leadership, Fueled by High-Tech Solutions for Chronic Disease Diagnosis

As per the gene panel market forecast, in 2023, test kits accounted for a 60.0% share of sales and market leadership. The world at large is becoming increasingly self-utilitarian. Market expansion is spurred by the development of high-tech solutions for testing that facilitate the diagnosis of chronic diseases. For instance, Geneseeq's NSCLC tumor mutational burden test kit that carries a broad gene panel of 425 cancer-associated genes was approved by China's NMPA in October 2023.

Congenital Disease Diagnosis Market Poised for Growth, Supported by Advancements in Genetic Testing

Based on the gene panel market analysis, the congenital disease diagnosis segment will grow significantly. Congenital diseases, which appear commonly during fetal development, may be detected at birth, during infancy, or even prenatally. Many diagnostics that could identify these diseases and provide treatments are being developed nowadays. For instance, CooperSurgical and Fulgent Genetics' Cord Blood Registry has introduced a variety of genetic tests during February 2024, including the CBR Snapshot, CBR Portrait, and CBR Landscape genetic tests. These screening tests could prove to be vital in testing children for these diseases, including cancerous diseases, cardiac-related diseases, neonatal diabetes, and other deadly diseases.

North America Dominated Market Amidst Significant Government Funding

North America, in 2023, accounted for about 36.7% of the gene panel market share. NGS-based and clinical applications have gained large numbers and so has the research in inherited uncommon disorders and cancer. In addition, this sector has progressed due to the presence of leading NGS vendors in the region and rising government funding for genomes research. For instance, in September 2022, the CDC announced funding for nearly USD 90 million for the Pathogen Genomics Centers of Excellence network. This is estimated to be able to assist with supporting the nationwide implementation of advanced genomics technologies and their applications for public health and prepare for the threats from infectious diseases.

Gene Panel Market Insights

Drivers

Advancements in Genomic Research

Rising Prevalence of Genetic Disorders

Growing Awareness of Genetic Testing





Restraints

Limited Reimbursement for Genetic Testing

Complexity in Data Interpretation

Limited Availability of Trained Professionals





Key Players Operating Within the Gene Panel Market

Qiagen

Roche

Illumina

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories

PerkinElmer

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)

Sangamo Therapeutics

Genomics England

Personalis, Inc.

Twist Bioscience Corporation

Castle Biosciences, Inc

Neogenomics Laboratories

NantHealth

Macrogen

Myrtelle Inc.

Eurofins Genomics

Guardant Health, Inc.

Myriad Genetic Laboratories Inc.

Key Questions Covered in the Global Gene Panel Market Report

What is the forecast duration of the market report?

What are the key strategies adopted by market players operating within the market?

Which region accounted for the largest share in 2023?

What are the key gene panel market trends?

By 2031, what will the size of the gene panel market be?





This report provides the following insights:

Analysis of key drivers (advancements in genomic research, rising prevalence of genetic disorders), restraints (high cost of sequencing technology, limited availability of trained professionals) opportunities (expanding applications in precision oncology), and challenges (lack of uniformity in genetic test quality) influencing the growth of the gene panel market

Market Penetration : Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the gene panel market

: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the gene panel market Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the gene panel market

: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the gene panel market Market Development : Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market

: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.





