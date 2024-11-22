Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) Well Positioned in Growing PGM Space Thanks to Flagship Project

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire — Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (NYSE American: PLG) (TSX: PTM) today announces its placement in an editorial published by NetworkNewsWire (NNW), one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio at IBN a cutting-edge communications and digital engagement platform with a focus as a multifaceted content creator, publisher, and news distributor providing tailored Platform Solutions for select private and public companies to amplify visibility and recognition with large, diverse audiences of investors.

To view the full publication, “Critical Metals Surge Opens Prime Opportunity for Mining Investors,” please visit: https://www.nnw.fm/e9Kjx

To view another related publication, “Key Metals Surge, Unlocking New Opportunities for Savvy Mining Investors,” please visit: https://www.nnw.fm/SE4xl

Interest in the mining sector is on the rise, fueled by growing demand for metals that are crucial to modern industries. The shift toward clean-energy technologies, including electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy systems, has heightened the need for critical minerals, particularly lithium, cobalt, nickel and rare earth elements (REEs). At the same time, traditional metals such as copper and aluminum are seeing renewed importance due to their essential roles in infrastructure and energy transmission. Gold and silver remain appealing as safe-haven assets during periods of economic uncertainty and inflation.

Additionally, the global drive for decarbonization and energy efficiency is boosting demand for platinum group metals (PGMs), which are valued for their purity, high melting points and unique catalytic properties. These metals are integral to numerous industrial processes and play a pivotal role in autocatalysis and pollution control within the automotive industry. With potential supply disruptions from major producers and geopolitical tensions tightening the market, mining companies are well positioned for growth. One of those companies, Platinum Group Metals Ltd. is emerging as a leader in the PGM space, due to the performance of its flagship Waterberg Project in South Africa.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd.

Platinum Group Metals is the operator of the Waterberg Project, a bulk underground palladium and platinum deposit located in South Africa. The Waterberg Project was discovered by Platinum Group and is being jointly developed with Implats, Mnombo and HJM.

For more information about the company, visit www.PlatinumGroupMetals.net.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to PLG are available in the company's newsroom at https://ibn.fm/PLG

