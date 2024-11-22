Questor Announces Sale of Clean Combustion Solution in Libya

CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questor Technology Inc. (“Questor”, the “Company”), (TSX Venture Exchange: QST) announced today a $1.7 million purchase order to supply a clean combustion solution in Libya to a global leader in the energy services space, whose client is a global E&P company.

Questor’s ISO 14034-certified clean combustion units are engineered to safely manage waste gas while eliminating methane and other harmful pollutants at a 99.99% efficiency. These units meet and exceed the most stringent global emissions standards, making them a reliable solution for jurisdictions with rigorous environmental regulations. According to the World Bank, 15 million standard cubic feet of gas is flared each day, enough to power the whole of sub-Saharan Africa. The significance of this project is not only eliminating the flaring but creating the potential to monetize the heat generated from clean combustion.

Designed with innovation and efficiency at the forefront, the units deliver significant cost savings to clients in capital, fuel, and operations. They are particularly well-suited for early production facilities, large-scale gas processing plants and refineries. Manufactured in Canada, Questor’s tall clean combustion units are specifically developed to meet evolving international emission standards, addressing the unique challenges of sour gas and other complex pollutants.

This purchase order underscores Questor’s reputation for delivering cost-effective, high-performance technology and highlights its expanding presence in global markets. As the company continues to grow, it remains dedicated to advancing sustainable energy infrastructure and supporting its clients in achieving their environmental goals.

ABOUT QUESTOR TECHNOLOGY INC.

Questor Technology Inc., incorporated in Canada under the Business Companies Act (Alberta) is an environmental emissions reduction technology company founded in 1994, with global operations. The Company is focused on clean air technologies that safely and cost effectively improve air quality, support energy efficiency and greenhouse gas emission reductions. The Company designs, manufactures and services high efficiency clean combustion systems that destroy harmful pollutants, including Methane, Hydrogen Sulfide gas, Volatile Organic Hydrocarbons, Hazardous Air Pollutants and BTEX (Benzene, Toluene, Ethylbenzene and Xylene) gases within waste gas streams at 99.99 percent efficiency per its ISO 14034 Certification. This enables its clients to meet emission regulations, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, address community concerns and improve safety at industrial sites.

The Company also has proprietary heat to power generation technology and is currently targeting new markets including landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, cement plant waste heat in addition to a wide variety of oil and gas projects. The combination of Questor’s clean combustion and power generation technologies can help clients achieve net zero emission targets for minimal cost. The Company is also doing research and development on data solutions to deliver an integrated system that amalgamates all of the emission detection data available to demonstrate a clear picture of the site’s emission profile.

The Company’s common shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “QST”. The address of the Company’s corporate and registered office is 2240, 140 – 4 Avenue S.W. Calgary, Alberta, Canada, T2P 3N3.

