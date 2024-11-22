authID Integrates with Zendesk to Offer Enhanced Account Security and User Experiences, Designed to Humanize Contact Center Interactions

Seamless integration of authID’s Proof and Verified solutions helps enterprises reduce fraud at the call center

DENVER, CO, Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID Inc. (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of biometric identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced their integration with Zendesk, a leading customer experience company that helps businesses connect with customers across multiple channels. This integration brings authID’s best-in-class Proof and Verified products to Zendesk’s full suite of customer support solutions, to increase account security and reduce fraud, while providing great service for Zendesk users wherever they may be.

As more businesses take a digital-first approach, contact centers are now essential for timely customer service. At the same time, contact centers are a prime target for account takeover (ATO) fraud which resulted in nearly $13 billion in losses in 2023 (2024 AARP & Javelin Fraud Study). To combat ATO attempts at the call center, today’s businesses need a way to deterministically validate a customer’s identity while still providing a smooth customer experience. authID has worked with Zendesk to combine its highly accurate and fast identity verification and authentication solutions with Zendesk’s contact center solution to reduce ATO fraud while maintaining a human connection.

Benefits of the authID integration with Zendesk include:

“Our integration with authID, available through the Zendesk Marketplace, enables customer support solutions that focus on improving contact center efficiencies and delivering superior, secure experiences to their customers and employees,” said Tim Marsden, Senior Director, Technology Alliances at Zendesk. “With this enhancement to customer workflows, live agents are better equipped to deterministically verify and authenticate that the user is who they claim to be. Together, we’re making it possible in the age of deepfakes and injection attacks to stop fraud at the contact center while providing a great customer experience.”

“Digital identity verification at the contact center requires organizations to maintain a delicate balance between managing fraud risk and reducing customer friction,” said Rhon Daguro, CEO of authID. “Over 100,000 brands with hundreds of millions of customers rely on Zendesk, and our integration with their solutions enables those brands to stop fraud and drive revenue growth in a fast, highly accurate, and data privacy-compliant way.”

About authID

authID® (Nasdaq: AUID) ensures enterprises “Know Who’s Behind the Device™” for every customer or employee login and transaction through its easy-to-integrate, patented, biometric identity platform. authID quickly and accurately verifies a user’s identity and eliminates any assumption of ‘who’ is behind a device to prevent cybercriminals from compromising account openings or taking over accounts. Combining secure digital onboarding, and biometric authentication and account recovery, with a fast, accurate, user-friendly experience, authID delivers biometric identity processing in 700ms. Binding a biometric root of trust for each user to their account, authID stops fraud at onboarding, detects and stops deepfakes, eliminates password risks and costs, and provides the fastest, frictionless, and the more accurate user identity experience demanded by today’s digital ecosystem. Contact us to discover how authID can help your organization secure your workforce or consumer applications against identity fraud, cyberattacks and account takeover.

