SAIC Announces Appointment of New Board Member

RESTON, Va., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Science Applications International Corp. (NASDAQ: SAIC) today announced the appointment of U.S. Army veteran and former Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, John K. Tien, Jr., to its Board of Directors, effective December 2, 2024. Tien has extensive background across government, military, private and public sectors, and will bring that expertise to his board position at SAIC. Mr. Tien has been appointed to serve on the Board’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and this increases SAIC’s Board from eleven to twelve members.

"We are excited to welcome John Tien to the Board of Directors at SAIC,” said Donna Morea, SAIC Board Chair. “Having held top leadership positions within government agencies, military and corporate organizations, he brings invaluable knowledge and understanding of SAIC’s industry. His rich depth of experience will help further the company’s goals as we execute on our enterprise growth strategy.”

Tien currently holds positions as a distinguished professor of the practice and external fellow at the Georgia Institute of Technology and as senior fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. Tien previously served as the Senate confirmed Deputy Secretary of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) from June 2021 to July 2023. Prior to serving at DHS, Tien was a senior executive at Citigroup for a decade, serving in chief operating officer roles. He also served in three other presidential Administrations in leadership roles as an active-duty U.S. Army officer in seven different U.S. states, three countries and three combat tours.

Tien holds a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the United States Military Academy at West Point, a Master of Arts from Oxford University where he was a Rhodes Scholar and he was a National Security Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School. He also sits on the Board of Directors at Union Pacific Railroad, the Carter Presidential Center board of councilors and the Avalon Action Alliance.

