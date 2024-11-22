Canon U.S.A. Senior Vice President Amy Newman Wins 2024 HERALD Top Chief Officers of Long Island Award

MELVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, is pleased to announce senior vice president Amy Newman’s inclusion in the HERALD 2024 Top Chief Officers Awards.



The HERALD Top Chief Officers of Long Island Awards recognizes and honors deserving top executives, including: chief executive officers, chief operating officers, chief technology officers, chief human resources officers, chief sales officers and regional presidents –among others – who have significantly shaped business on Long Island.



Recognizing Long Island’s business leaders is about acknowledging their successes, it's about celebrating the driving force behind the local economy and the innovation that shapes our community's future. The honorees were presented with awards at a special dinner at The Heritage Club at Bethpage in Farmingdale on November 20.

“I am honored to be included among Long Island’s most respected and successful leaders,” Newman said. “It is a great privilege to receive this recognition, and I would like to extend my congratulations to my fellow honorees.”

During her 25-year career at Canon U.S.A., Inc., Newman continues to contribute to the company’s success in a wide variety of roles, and has been a key member of a number of high-profile projects, including the planning and construction of the Canon Americas Headquarters in Melville, N.Y., critical real estate transactions, and partnering with the company’s internal and external communication teams. Newman was recently promoted to Sr. Vice President, Administration Group which oversees General Affairs, Procurement, Human Resources, Logistics, Legal, Intellectual Property, and Audit, Credit & Risk.

Newman serves on Canon’s Women in Leadership Levels (WiLL) Steering Committee and is co-chair of the WiLL Mentor Program. Newman is on the Board of Directors for the YMCA Long Island Chapter, and the Board of Managers for Woodbury Greens Association. She has also served for many years as a member of the Cornell Alumni Admissions Ambassador Network and participated in The Lend a Hand Project as a sponsor.

For more information about Canon U.S.A., Inc. visit https://www.usa.canon.com/.

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States and to Latin America and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $29.4 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2023 has ranked in the Top Five overall in U.S. patents granted for 38 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

